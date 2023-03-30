This is a true story that took place in Bee, Minnesota, just 7 miles south of Spring Grove. The town name derived from the city of Bergen, Norway, which was where the family immigrated from and they shortened the name to Bee. Inga was one of four children born to Magnus and Magleis. She attended Normal Training in Fayette, Iowa and graduated as a teacher in 1919 and this is her story...

In December 1921 Vivian Hefte was in eighth grade when she and her family moved from Canada to Bee. She was used to open prairies in Canada and she felt penned in at Bee. Five days after their arrival her dad passed away and her teacher Inga became a dear friend. Vivian was the last person to see her teacher alive! Often Vivian helped the teacher after school by doing school duties. When Inga didn't return home the usual time her family began searching for her. Her dad and brother found Inga's crumpled body behind a pillar in the school basement. Who had killed her? Why? Was the killer in the school while Vivian was helping Inga after school? People were scared, angry and outraged as a manhunt was formed to find the killer. Was he still out there? Would he strike again? Bloodhounds joined the search and led men to the Throast family residence. Neighbors reported a stolen saddle and horse. Could Earle Throast be the killer? Where was he?