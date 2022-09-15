Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Too Far”

AUTHOR: Rich Shapero

Six-year-old Robbie with his parents lived in a small house in the outskirts of Fairbanks, Alaska. Robbie met Fristeen in the clearing one day and they became very good friends who loved nature and hiking in the woods. Doubt and despair surrounded them, but 6-year-olds are curious and have little or no fear! His dad thought it was fine for the kids to explore, but his mother was over protective and wanted the friendship to end between the children. Why was Mother rejecting the friendship with Fristeen? Would she allow the kids to continue their expeditions? What were the two rules to be followed when exploring? When Fristeen and Robbie hiked the woods they also marked the paths with her hair ribbons so they wouldn’t get lost.

Because Robbie’s dad was gone every day and his mother was gone three days a week they hired Trudy as a babysitter. She let Robbie do whatever he wanted to do and that meant more time in the woods or at Fristeen’s house. When the parents found out Robbie had been at Fristeen’s house how did they react? Was Mom too over protective? Was Dad too easy going?

The dreams and imagination the kids shared were real as life and led them to be more daring during their daily explorations. They named the trees, plants, and animals they saw. Dawn and The Dream Man were always in their expeditions and dreams. Why? Who were they? One day they came upon a burned out cabin that was abandoned. Whose cabin was it? Where were the people? Should they tell their parents?

One day at Fristeen’s house a man unknown to them arrived and demanded to see Fristeen’s mother. Who was he? Why was he here? The stranger became angry and smashed a large window because Fristeen’s mother, Gracie, was not home. He destroyed mirrors and furniture as he searched for her. What did he leave for her? How did the 6-year-olds handle this? Why did a physical struggle occur between the kids and Gracie? Why was there a struggle between the two mothers?

Fristeen’s dad had left years ago and now Robbie’s dad was leaving. Why? Would he come home again? Would his emotional and insecure mother be able to raise Robbie alone? When she became upset it was frightening to Robbie and often she would confine him to his room all day. Because Fristeen’s mother had turned to drugs she was put into a foster home appointed by the court. Robbie and his mom moved away, and the summer of exploring the woods with a world of fantasies and creatures they dreamed about or imagined was now behind them but not forgotten! Their fantasies were a safe refuge for them because of unstable homes. Robbie and Fristeen survived, grew up, and found homes of their own. Would their paths cross again as adults? What was the future for these two children as adults now? What became of their mothers? Did Robbie and his father have a relationship?