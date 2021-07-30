Bookworm Buddies by Becky

During their travels the two women share their background stories with each other. Ruth finds out Naomi was a Mennonite who married at the age of 17 to Eli Yoder. They lived with Eli’s cousin. What happened when Eli was in the Selective Service for two years that caused Ruth to move out of the cousin’s home? Where did she go? Why did she leave her lifestyle? Would she ever be welcomed back by her own people? What tragedies did Ruth experience at a very young age? How would Naomi support herself? Neither of the two Mennonite groups Eli and Ruth lived in supported living the English life. What a horrible thing occurred by the youngest sister, Katie? Why were her two brothers fugitives in Canada? As most of the family moved to a new settlement in Missouri Ruth and Eli moved to Utah, and later she went to Las Vegas. Unemployment and the economy worsened conditions for several families and a big reason many had to move on. Praying became a survival technique for Naomi.