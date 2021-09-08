Bookworm Buddies by Becky

One day he held up a Costco store with his stun gun and was jailed for that. He asked the cops to check on his sister and told them where, but he had no siblings. Could it be Lauren? How did Lauren respond to the cops when they first found her?

Paula and Lauren became close and Lauren told her about little Mac as she called her baby and showed her the gravesite done by Kevin. Was that for real? When they left the compound Lauren took only a teddy bear, a blanket, and a shell with her. Her artwork was all over on the walls of the compound but the one special painting of Mackenzie was well hidden. Would she want any of her art? Why was she asking about Kevin? Why did she want to visit him in jail? Would she be allowed to do that?

Lauren needed every resource and help Paul offered her because she had been kidnapped at age 11, pregnant at 12, mother at 13 and had buried her little girl. She had survived a lifetime of hardships and wasn’t old enough to vote. Paula had a hard time convincing Lauren that her family never gave up searching for her, so the transition back to her family had to be handled carefully and slowly. Why was she hesitant to seeing her sister and parents? How was Sierra handling all this? Could this family heal together? What was the future for Lauren? What was the truth about Mackenzie? Was she alive? Did Kevin sell her as they were told? If Mackenzie was alive would the family be able to get her back home to be with Lauren? Lots of unanswered questions for you in the book that holds your attention to the end!

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

