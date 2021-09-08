Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “And Then She Was Gone”
AUTHOR: Rosalind Noonan
This story of 11-year-old Lauren and her 6-year-old sister Sierra takes place in Oregon. As Lauren walked home from school one day alone she was abducted. By whom? Where did he take her? Six years later her parents attend her high school graduation, but Lauren is still missing. Even though a neighbor Alice saw a van stop by Lauren that horrible day what did she actually witness? Did the man get out of the van? Did Lauren get into the van?
At home, Sierra has difficulty with the situation as time drags on and she feels she is neglected and not important to her parents. What about me ? Am I invisible? Don’t I matter? Her parents become overly protective of her for fear of losing her too. How is the search conducted? Are there clues to follow?
Lauren’s abductor becomes known as Kevin Hawkins who has a background of crimes and is a sex offender. Paula Winkler, a former cop and now social worker, was called in to help with the case since she knew the area better and a child was involved.
Kevin was strict with rules and often he hit Lauren with a hoe or metal wrench. He was mean, angry and hurtful. He took Lauren to the ocean making threats and trying to scare her but she loved the ocean. He used a stun gun on her often and put her in a cage when he went into town or to visit his aunt’s farm. Lauren had a baby by Kevin but the baby died at the age of 3. How? Did Kevin do something to the little girl named Mackenzie? Kevin told Lauren she was trash and nobody would ever want her and her family wasn’t looking for her anymore. Was this true?
One day he held up a Costco store with his stun gun and was jailed for that. He asked the cops to check on his sister and told them where, but he had no siblings. Could it be Lauren? How did Lauren respond to the cops when they first found her?
Paula and Lauren became close and Lauren told her about little Mac as she called her baby and showed her the gravesite done by Kevin. Was that for real? When they left the compound Lauren took only a teddy bear, a blanket, and a shell with her. Her artwork was all over on the walls of the compound but the one special painting of Mackenzie was well hidden. Would she want any of her art? Why was she asking about Kevin? Why did she want to visit him in jail? Would she be allowed to do that?
Lauren needed every resource and help Paul offered her because she had been kidnapped at age 11, pregnant at 12, mother at 13 and had buried her little girl. She had survived a lifetime of hardships and wasn’t old enough to vote. Paula had a hard time convincing Lauren that her family never gave up searching for her, so the transition back to her family had to be handled carefully and slowly. Why was she hesitant to seeing her sister and parents? How was Sierra handling all this? Could this family heal together? What was the future for Lauren? What was the truth about Mackenzie? Was she alive? Did Kevin sell her as they were told? If Mackenzie was alive would the family be able to get her back home to be with Lauren? Lots of unanswered questions for you in the book that holds your attention to the end!
Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.