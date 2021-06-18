Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Multiple Blessings"
AUTHOR: Jon and Kate Gosselin and Beth Carson
Jon and Kate met at a company picnic, dated six months and were married on June 12, 1999 in a friend’s garden in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania with 100 guests.
Kate struggled with a condition known as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. What is that? Can she get help for that condition? Kate was a nurse and was attending a teenage girl ready to give birth. The parents did not want the baby boy in their family because the baby was biracial. They wanted Kate and Jon to adopt the baby, knowing that they could not have children on their own. It was a very tempting offer but after all the pros and cons Jon and Kate declined the offer. So what happens to the teenager and her baby boy? Would he be adopted? Would parents reconsider? Kate and Jon planted a hydrangea bush in their backyard to remember this baby and his family. Had they made the right decision? Would they keep in touch with the family?
Because Jon and Kate wanted children badly they consulted a fertility clinic which was expensive, risky, painful and heartbreaking, but worth it all. On Oct. 8, 2000 they welcomed twin girls, Cara and Mady, into their family. Lots of life changes in their household! When the twins were 2 years old Kate went through the process once again, but it was not successful at first. It brought tears and heartache for a very long time and especially when they were given the option called “selective reduction." They denied that process because they believed every life is designed and ordained by God. Would they have twins again? Triplets? They would willingly and gratefully accept whatever God handed them because they loved children and wanted children.
In November 2003 Kate was hospitalized for fluid build-up and severe pain. Doctors offered facts, information, statistics and grim details of how her life would be at risk with seven babies seen. The babies were at risk of blindness, cerebral palsy, mental issues, premature lungs to name just a few risks. Again the selective reduction was turned down! Who would live or who would not was not their decision to be made. As time passed the ultrasound revealed six babies not seven would be born. Bed rest went on for a long time for Kate and in two months they went from a very comfortable two salary family to a family running out of energy, strength, and savings!
How do you explain to 3-year-old twins that Mom will be in the hospital two months? Who would take care of them? From this time on, family and friends were extremely helpful and needed. Would all six babies survive? Would they have issues? How many diapers a day? A week? A year? The Ronald McDonald House was a safe haven and a place the twins could visit. How long would the babies be in the hospital? Who would help at home ? Because Jon had been present through all this he lost his job, got another and lost it too. Eventually he landed a very good job. Where? What was the job? As news spread about this family they received a lot of gifts and help, including a home makeover to meet the needs of eight children in the household.
How would the twins adapt to having six new family members? They were no longer the “center of attention” and had undergone many changes. Often Jon and Kate felt like outsiders in their own home because of so many people needed to help run the household. Overwhelming? Jon’s father passed away in 2005 and Jon’s new job just started. Would he and Kate be able to attend the funeral? Who would manage the eight kids? This is a story of love and faith among the challenges and setbacks, but God provided the courage and strength to make it through impossible situations... a lesson for all of us.
Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.