Bookworm Buddies by Becky

In November 2003 Kate was hospitalized for fluid build-up and severe pain. Doctors offered facts, information, statistics and grim details of how her life would be at risk with seven babies seen. The babies were at risk of blindness, cerebral palsy, mental issues, premature lungs to name just a few risks. Again the selective reduction was turned down! Who would live or who would not was not their decision to be made. As time passed the ultrasound revealed six babies not seven would be born. Bed rest went on for a long time for Kate and in two months they went from a very comfortable two salary family to a family running out of energy, strength, and savings!

How do you explain to 3-year-old twins that Mom will be in the hospital two months? Who would take care of them? From this time on, family and friends were extremely helpful and needed. Would all six babies survive? Would they have issues? How many diapers a day? A week? A year? The Ronald McDonald House was a safe haven and a place the twins could visit. How long would the babies be in the hospital? Who would help at home ? Because Jon had been present through all this he lost his job, got another and lost it too. Eventually he landed a very good job. Where? What was the job? As news spread about this family they received a lot of gifts and help, including a home makeover to meet the needs of eight children in the household.

How would the twins adapt to having six new family members? They were no longer the “center of attention” and had undergone many changes. Often Jon and Kate felt like outsiders in their own home because of so many people needed to help run the household. Overwhelming? Jon’s father passed away in 2005 and Jon’s new job just started. Would he and Kate be able to attend the funeral? Who would manage the eight kids? This is a story of love and faith among the challenges and setbacks, but God provided the courage and strength to make it through impossible situations... a lesson for all of us.

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

