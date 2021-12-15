Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Book of Christmas Virtues

AUTHOR: Jack Canfield and Mark Hansen

The stories are short, warm-hearted and express the true meaning of Christmas. The seven themes are Joy, Kindness, Love, Faith, Gratitude, Wonder and Simplicity. I will share just a few stories to help you feel the excitement and wonder of the holidays.

"With Gladness and Glue" is Nancy’s story of finding the Christmas spirit in doing for others. She made 8-inch wreaths decorated with bows and the many ornaments she bought from a local jewelry store. She and her husband visited the aged, widowed and lonely, presenting a wreath to everyone they visited. This gesture brought great happiness to them just to see the joy it brought to many who needed some cheering up.

"Bringing Christmas" is Toby’s story of his family doing mission work in Peru at a church that served 33,000 people who lived in poverty. Long, hot days were spent rebuilding homes, fixing bikes, and distributing clothes. For Christmas each child was given a cup of chocolate milk, bread and a small toy. In less than 20 minutes their Christmas had come and gone. What did Toby’s children learn from this special experience? How would he handle Christmas with his three children? Surrounded by such poverty in Peru could he justify giving and receiving within his family? How was Christmas morning different for his family? Why did scraps of paper remain priceless?

"Away from the Manger" is about Michael and Stephanie sharing childhood traditions as they create some of their own. Michael brings out the old Nativity set from his family and Stephanie sets it up under their tree. She gets very upset because even after much searching there is no baby Jesus! She shopped for a replacement but no luck, since Nativity sets are not sold as separate pieces. Should she pack it away and buy a new set? Looking at it from a distance as Michael suggested they learned an important lesson as they truly enjoyed the old nativity set with the empty manger. What could that lesson be? It is a reminder to all of us, too.

"Stroke by Stroke" by Margaret is a sad story of her little dog Blackie getting killed by a hit-and-run vehicle. As she held the dog in her arms would help come? Who reassured her things would be OK? How did Grandpa console her? Would she get another dog some day?

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

