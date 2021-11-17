Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Don’t Count the Candles: Just Keep the Fire Lit!”

AUTHOR: Joan Rivers

Joan believes like many of us that “life is a gift” with emphasis on attitude. With a sense of humor she shares how she handles the aging process and offers information and tips along the way. What has she done to stay young as possible? Change can be scary! How many different procedures and surgeries has Joan had to keep a young look? She stressed the importance of “living in the now” to get through the aging process gracefully and keep active. Looking back can be bad for mental health and for your social life. Did she look back? Did she ever regret what she had done to prolong the process? Today, people are staying physically and mentally fit into their 90s. What advice can we get from the studies done?

There is a frenzy in America for vitamins and supplements, herbs and hormones that suggest defeating aging. Americans spend over $20 billion a year on unproven medical treatments. Joan has had hormone treatments, lifts, tucks, and Botox often and more of the same after six months. She exercises an hour daily and stressed several times the importance of exercise and a healthy diet for longevity. Obesity in our country was 55% for adults and on the rise in a recent study because people today and especially in 2020 were and are sitting too much in front of the TV or computer screen! Lots of studies have been done on walking and Joan phrased her opinion well with these words: “Be a street walker, not a channel surfer.” Are you aware of what exercise can do for you at any age? What can it do for the brain?

In Japan, people eat four times the salt than we do in America and have the world’s highest rate of hypertension. Scientists have made great strides in medicine over the years such as hip replacements, laser for damaged eyes and age spots, new drugs, and vaccines for blood clots and Lyme disease. A lot of the studies were shared in detail within her story on a variety of health issues with tips on how to cope with them. Two favorite quotes from Joan are: “Better to expire than to retire” and “If you rest, you rust.” She suggests everyone should stay active and connected, keep learning new things, and intergenerational relationships help keep people healthy and young. Joan offers tips and advice on fashion, jewelry, makeup, and hair styles. Who would know better than Joan, right? It is important to update your home as well as your physical appearance. Does she do this? She encourages facelifts to be done at an early age for better results. How many lifts, tucks and surgeries has Joan had? An average facelift lasts five to 10 years. Were all her procedures successful? What is the cost of a facelift? a tuck?

Joan went on an African safari for 10 days. Why? With whom? What happened when she didn’t get the tent zipped properly? What made her edgy? Elderly people in the Masai tribe are considered the wisest people and given a lot of respect. The elderly set the standards and make the big decisions, and she points out how America can learn from that. How did the safari change her? Her story ends with answers to why every decade in our lives is important and should be valued. Aging was not easy for Joan, and at the time she lost her husband, her TV show, her Broadway show, jewelry business, credit rating, and her daughter’s relationship with her was bad . All this added stress and burden, but she bounced back! How? Did she have help? Did she and daughter Melissa reconcile ? Enjoy!

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

