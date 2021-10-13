Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “River to Redemption”

AUTHOR: Ann H. Gabhart

This is the story of the 1832-33 Cholera epidemic that affected the entire nation but emphasis is on the state of Kentucky. One-tenth of the populations there died, as not much was known about the disease.

People fled the town of Springfield, but one slave named Louis stayed on even refusing help to go north and be free. He continued running the hotel, caring for the sick and burying 57 victims. In 1849 when a second epidemic of Cholera struck he once again was in charge of the sick and dying. A monument was erected in his memory at the Springfield cemetery to honor all that he had done for the town.

Now onto the rest of the story. The local teacher, Peter, died from the disease leaving his wife, Ruth, a widow. Seven-year-old Adria’s parents and her 2-year-old brother were also victims of that terrible disease that left her an orphan. Louis and another slave servant Tilda raised her at the hotel until they found her a home with a white person, as it was not legal for Blacks or slaves to raise a white child. Who would be willing and be suitable to take Adria? Where would she live? Would she go to school? How did she adapt after losing both parents whom she had cared for at age 7? Was there any chance she could live in the family house?

At age 19 she was dating a young man named Carlton and it was assumed they would marry some day. Why didn’t that occur? They had been friends since childhood. Then a second suitor named Logan entered her life, offering her anything she wanted as he was from a wealthy family. She refused both proposals for different reasons. What were the reasons? Adria was secretly writing and working with an abolitionist group because she opposed having slaves and in Springfield all the wealthy families had Black servants. She was willing to go against the law and her community to prevent slave auctions. How did that work for her? How did she get a young Black girl to the north without being caught? What was the punishment for helping slaves enter the north? Her dream was to go to Boston some day and get laws changed. Could she do it?

Ruth, the teacher’s widow, continued teaching and after two years she and the new pastor Will Robertson married. Both had lost spouses and were struggling with moving forward. Will’s little girl Willena came to live with them in Springfield. She had been with Will’s sister and family so why the change? How did Willena and Ruth get along? Adria and Willena? Just as things were going well for the community there was a fire in the wagon shop that spread into nearby buildings. Will lost his house and all his belongings just like many others. Who or what caused the fire? Who broke into the store demanding money from the safe? After the wealthy George Sanderson passed away all his black servants were to be sold including Louis. How was money raised to buy freedom for Louis? Who organized it? How much money was needed? So many questions to be answered so read the book!

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0