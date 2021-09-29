Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Courage After Fire”

AUTHOR: Keith Armstrong

This is the story about the many challenges veterans faced when returning home from Iraq and Afghanistan. Getting back to “normal” was and is the hardest thing vets and their families had to do. At the end of each chapter there are coping tips for the veterans, spouses, families, friends and employers. It was interesting how each veteran’s story differed and how they adapted to changes. Marine Sgt. Steve felt closer to his family and was more socially involved in the community on his return home from Iraq. He was changed by his war experience. He was more confident, no longer afraid to face challenging jobs and felt more respected within his community. How long was he in Iraq? How was he involved in community and family life?

Eric, on the other hand, returned home because of his injury. What was the injury? He put his uniform away, stopped contact with his unit, and gave up on anything related to the military. Depressed, would you say? Did he seek help? He had been captain in the Air Force and flew helicopters. What caused his injury? How long did he serve his country? Would he be able to adapt to civilian life? Where? With who?

Creating a quiet home environment is important, along with support and encouragement. Look for “red” flags and don’t be afraid to seek medication or therapy.

Paul was a 38-year-old carefree and sociable man and planned for his future. After serving in war he didn’t trust anyone, was bitter toward people, the world, and his dog. How did his wife handle this? When nothing mattered to Paul anymore who could help him make changes to a normal life again? Would he fully recover?

Yolanda was a 23-year-old who lost a leg to a rocket propelled grenade. Where did she receive medical attention? How long was her recovery? She was proud to have served, but today she feels defective and weak. Why the change? She doesn’t see herself as useful anymore. Was her family helpful? Did she get help from the VA? What was her future looking like?

Some common negatives effects of war include: anxiety, post-traumatic stress, panic attacks, anger, phobias, suicide, depression and drug use. What programs are available for these problems? Positive effects of war include: sense of honor, accomplishments, pride and commitment.

In 2005 over 2,000 American veterans died in Iraq. Veterans who have seen such death describe the event as “overwhelming” and often need professional help to deal with the loss. Anger and guilt feelings can make the loss worse and harder to deal with. War challenges a person’s spiritual beliefs. Why do some vets feel they were betrayed? Why did they feel God didn’t exist?

Setting short-term goals and to keep hope is important because there is cultural shock in returning home from any war that produces a stressful experience. Family relationships can be very healing along with communication for everyone from spouse, family members, friends, co-workers, and especially children who have been separated from a parent serving in war.

This book is essential for all veterans, families, chaplains, employers and clinicians at VA facilities because of detailed information and tips on reactions to war, coping strategies, grief and loss, returning to civilian life just to name a few topics described. The three authors each have a very impressive military background. This book taught me the importance in life is building and maintaining relationships while appreciating others.

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

