Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Tailspin”

AUTHOR: John Armbruster

The author teaches at Westby Area Middle School and he shares his family’s misfortune as he also shares Gene Moran’s story of World War II. John interviewed Gene over a three-year period and the two families became very close friends. Gene was nearing his 90th birthday and they met on Thursdays, but when it was too difficult for Gene or if John had to be with his wife Carmen who was battling cancer the interviews were on hold and sometimes as long as six months or more. Gene grew up in the Kickapoo area.

The story begins with Gene’s plane, the Rikki Tikki Tavi, was being attacked and riddled with bullets and cannon shells. Gene finds himself alone, scared and injured as he falls 4 miles without a parachute as the tail end of the plane falls off. What happened to his crew? How serious were his injuries? He fell 4 miles without a parachute and survived. Who, if anyone, would find him in the forest? He describes in detail to John about the accident, the prison camps he endured, the Death March, injuries his buddies encountered, and the poor living conditions during the war. Food usually was moldy bread and watered down soup with occasional dog meat which Gene refused to eat. Instead he trapped birds to eat until he was caught doing that. Then what do you think happened?

Gene and his crew were sent to Europe on 25 missions. How many were completed before his accident? He suffered broken ribs, broken arms and his skull was split open. Where was he taken? Who tended to him? Why was he put in solitary? Why didn’t Gene know what happened to his crew members? John knew the answers because of help from Sen. Baldwin’s office. Through the interviews we learn how Gene endured the war and why he hadn’t discussed it with his family. For five days the crew wore urine soaked and vomit caked clothes. Often they had no shelter or food. Letters could be sent out from camp once a week. How was Gene’s family coping?

Gene and Peg had been married 57 but that was not easy after the war as Gene suffered from wild outbursts, drinking became a big issue and Peg battled liver cancer. She remembered their last five years together were their best even though she was nearing the end of her life. Gene had found peace and was her caretaker until she passed on. She died in 2003 in the Viroqua hospital, and Gene died in 2014 at a La Crosse hospital. Why did Gene agree to do the interviews with John? Why did he agree to publishing his story? How was Gene and his crew honored in Germany and what was it like to come back home to the Kickapoo area? This is just a brief summary of the story of these two men, so for more details read the book!