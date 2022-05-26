Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Sourdough"

AUTHOR: Robin Sloan

What is sourdough? How and where did it originate? Robin was born and raised in Michigan and after college she went to San Francisco, where she worked for a computer company as a programmer. She lived in a small apartment alone and ordered a lot of fast food meals in the evenings. Her favorite place was Clement Street Soup for their sourdough bread! At work she shared a meal with co-workers with Slurry which was a nutritional gel for stress related issues. Sounds boring, right?

When the owners of Clement Street Soup closed and moved elsewhere out of the area they gave their recipe of sourdough bread to Robin along with utensils and instructions for the best bread ever in her opinion. Could Robin make it not being a baker or a cook herself?

When Robin was 12 her Grandma Lois passed away. She had belonged to the Lois Club (women with the same first name). Grandma made the bread for prisons, family, and friends. Robin was searching for such a club in San Francisco. Did she find one? She shared her bread with the chef Kate at a café who wanted more of it and Robin agreed to bake eight loaves every night for the entire week. How long could Robin work two time consuming jobs with stress at both jobs? With Kate’s encouragement Robin sold her bread at local markets. Soon the manager at Marrow Fair wanted Robin’s sourdough bread to be made by a robot. Could Robin get a robot arm? What would it cost? Would food made by a robot and from the special “starter” replace the fast food market?

Who was Jim Bascule? Why did Robin meet him? Could Jim help Robin find or buy the robotic arm that Kate insisted on using? After a year in San Francisco she had saved up to $10,000 and quit the job as a computer programmer. Was that a wise decision? Robin ordered “starter” from the King Arthur Flour Company and continued with her bread business. Robin had a chance several times to sell her sourdough starter recipe. Did she? Because the starter has to be kept alive for future batches it was a challenge. Have you ever baked with a “starter”? I have had that experience. If you are a baker you might enjoy trying to make bread with a “starter."

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

