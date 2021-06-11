Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “This Side of Heaven”
AUTHOR: Karen Kingsbury
This book was inspired by the story of Karen’s brother, Dave, who chose to forgo college and become a tow truck driver. His parents were disappointed with his decision and stressed he should be in college as they had done and his siblings had done. Is college for everyone? Of course not.
For years Dave struggled with his addiction to Oxycontin and with his faith that was not as strong as the rest of his family. Who could Dave confide in with his struggles? That one individual was very important in his life. When Dave pulled two teenage girls from harm’s way on a cold nasty New Years Eve he took the blow from a drunk driver and was a real hero. Where did this accident happen? Were the girls injured? He was disabled from that accident and suffered silently for years. His parents knew very little about their son because they didn’t listen to Dave and didn’t support him as a tow truck driver. They were amazed how much friends knew about him and they felt guilty. Based on all this Dave’s life experiences are in the character of Josh in this story.
Josh had a girlfriend, Becky Wheaton, through high school, but as she went on to college racking up one success after another he floundered. He got kicked off the baseball team his senior year and they broke up. To satisfy Becky and his parents, he attended college two years and decided it was not for him. How did he become a tow truck driver? Where?
While he was in Vegas he had an affair with a married woman from New York that resulted in a little girl. The woman and her husband had made and agreed for this to happen so they could collect money for the child. Did their scheme work out for them? What became of the little girl? Did Josh know he was the father? If he was the real father would any settlement from the bad accident he had saving the two girls be enough to support the baby? Were there tests done to prove his fatherhood? Would his family be embarrassed? Would this ruin their reputation? No wonder Josh kept his secret of fatherhood but found comfort in confiding with his sister and close friends in his apartment complex. How was Josh important at the complex? His sister was elated when he told her he had turned his life to Jesus, repented and life would change for him. How did the song by Wyonna Judd affect him? What was the song?
Josh (Dave) wanted so little in life but it never happened. He had never been first at anything he did. Someone was always faster, stronger or more equipped. At his funeral he was finally in first place as the hearse led the way from the church to the cemetery. It was a small funeral, and 20 people gathered at his parents home after the burial.
Josh had lost his health, mobility, career, and ability to earn a living, but two young girls were alive and well because of his actions. He lived in the shadows of his parents disapproval. What did his parents learn about Josh as they met his friends, cleaned out his apartment and planned the funeral? How did the parents handle their deep guilt feelings? Did his daughter benefit from the two million dollar insurance settlement from the accident? Would his parents welcome the daughter who was named Savannah ? What happened to the couple who set up a trap in Vegas?
Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.