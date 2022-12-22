Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “A Bold Fresh Piece of Humanity"

AUTHOR: Bill O'Reilly

Bill was born in 1949, raised in a New York neighborhood, attended a strict Catholic school taught by Sister Mary Lurana who gave Bill the title like the book. What did she mean? Why was he given that title? Bill was on several debate teams and in lots of high school sports. He enrolled at Marist College in 1967 exempt from the draft on a student deferment while most of his friends had been drafted. In 1969 he studied in England where he ran into a lot of anti-American feelings. How did he handle this? Was jealously a problem? After one semester he quit classes and traveled all around Europe. Why did he quit? He returned to our country in 1970 and learned of the Kent University killings, drugs replaced beer drinking, and dating protocols were evolving. He referred to all this as “Madness” and wanted no part of it. Boycotts and demonstrations were common, but he kept his nose to the grindstone with classes. After graduating with honors he accepted a teaching job in Florida. How long did he teach? What did he teach? Why was America portrayed as bad?

As an adult he visited 70 countries, observed four wars up close and personal, met many people and shared millions of laughs wherever he went. This is his story of how he went from a troublemaker as a kid to the most controversial journalist and commentator in the United States. Many of his experiences as a journalist are shared in this story. He gives examples how to overcome fear and the evil of drugs, terrorists, torture movies, abuse and the rap industry. Read for the answers. His philosophy of life was if you want it -- make it happen; if you wanted money-work for it; if you want to play football -- organize a team; if someone bothers you- deal with it. His goal was to make money and forge a career on his own terms. Did he?

In America power and fame intersect, according to Bill. Do you agree? How does one achieve power and fame? His interviews with government officials including President George W.Bush and Scott Mc Clellan were major highlights in his career. President Bill Clinton, President Ford and President Carter refused to be interviewed by Bill. Why? He gives pros and cons of each of these men while they led our country. One chapter is devoted to Oprah and Donald Trump’s power and achievements and how they affected America. The moral: Don’t give into fear; be patient and set reasonable goals for yourself.

Bill lived up to his title of “Bold Fresh Piece of Humanity” but you need to read his story for the details.