Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Like a River From Its Course”

AUTHOR: Kelli Stuart

On Aug. 23, 1939 Russia and Nazi Germany signed a pact in which they agreed to take no military action against one another for ten years. Doesn’t that sound good? Adolf Hitler violated the pact in 1941 when he launched Operation Barbarossa that was a well coordinated invasion of Russia!

After 15 years of research and interviews with some of the survivors this book became a reality with the stories from Maria, Luda, Fredrick, and Ivan. I will briefly share their experiences and leave the rest up to you, the readers.

IVAN’S story: He was father to Maria. The father used Ivan and favored Sergi. Why did he favor one son over another? How did he use Ivan? Childhood for Ivan was difficult with long lonely days. How old was he when his brother Sergi was killed in action? He was 16 when he left home. Where did he go? How did he meet his future wife, Tanya? They struggled with a sense of fear, doubt, and shame. How did he react when he learned the war was over and Kiev was free from Germany?

MARIA’S story: Her father and one brother served in the military during wartime making life difficult for herself, her sister Anna and their mother. Every possession possible was sold to put food on the table. One day Maria and Anna were captured and sent to a concentration camp in Germany where they worked 16 hours a day making weapons for the Nazis. How old were the girls? Maria took Polinda under her care at the camp and they became good friends. Why was Maria knocked unconscious with a gun? By whom? She was released from the camp after three years of slave labor. Were her parents still living? Did her brother and father return from the war safely? How and why was she released from the concentration camp?

FREDERICK’S story: His dad was a wealthy man, a proud German, respected and powerful, but Fred disliked his father. Fred never met the expectations of his father and often was referred to as a failure. Fred served in the military in Kiev, Ukraine. While there he witnessed his comrades hung in trees, charred, and grotesque. They were burned alive while Soviet bombs exploded everywhere. How did this experience affect his life later? What assignments did Fred carry out in the military? He missed his mother and siblings but had nightmares of his father. What were the nightmares about? How did Fred die?

LUDA’S story: Her mother died when Luda was only 2 years old. Why was her death a secret ? Her city was attacked by the Russians when she was a teen. At age 16 she was raped and it resulted in a pregnancy. Who raped her? Where did she find a safe place to live? Her father was a drunk and was only happy and relaxed when his vodka bottle was half empty! With a full bottle he was frightening. He refused to talk about his wife with Luda. Why? Does Luda ever find out about her mother? If so who tells her? How were Hans and Oleg part of Luda’s life? Why did she have to leave the country? Where would she go with her baby?

Throughout the four stories there is much about the war itself described in detail, but I shared personal accounts instead of these four survivors.

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

