Bookworm Buddies by Becky

How did she prepare for the Senate position? Working on immigration rules and policies were and are important to her. She saw fear among the legal residents, as well as with the undocumented ones. Immigration is a big issue in 2021, too. How will it be handled?

In 2017, she served on Homeland Security, Intelligence, Budget, and Environment and Public Works and asked many questions of her committee members. What were her accomplishments? Chapter 5 provides you with the answers. After passing the Social Security, Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act and the War on Poverty would fear lessen? Why did she oppose the wall along the Mexican border? She shares her opinions on all these things. She discussed the Affordable Care Act, cost of prescription costs, mental health issues that go unaddressed, untreated and ignored. Lots of discussion on public health issues, pharmacies, hospitals, medical schools stressing they all need to close the divide so every race is treated reasonably and equally instead of being taken advantage of. I found the opioid info she shared of interest because that is a huge problem in our society today. Did you know fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin? How is the federal government dealing with that?