Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey”
AUTHOR: Kamala Harris
Kamala’s dad was an economist from Jamaica and her mother from India was a scientist doing cancer research. This is the story in great detail of her family and her accomplishments as a lawyer, California’s senator, district attorney in California, U.S. senator and vice president. Right out of law school she became San Francisco’s D.A. and later chief law enforcement officer for the state, and served as the second black woman in the U.S. Senate. Today she is America’s vice president.
When in high school her mother finally was able to buy a hose for Maya, Kamala and herself. They had been living in small apartments and lived a simple life. Her mother did all she could to provide for the girls and wanted the best for them both. This is a vivid memory today for Kamala, as she traveled the devastated foreclosure crisis in 2010 in Fresno, California. Two and a half million foreclosures initiated. By the end of September 2010 the major scandal would break wide open. She prosecuted mortgage scammers for defrauding the elderly and the veterans. A multistate investigation began, but you will need to read the details for yourself in chapter three.
In 2004 on Valentine’s Day the mayor of San Francisco allowed for same sex marriages. What was her opinion and role? In 2008, the California Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional and it paved the way for LGBTQ couples to have equal dignity rights. Within six months 18,000 same sex marriages were performed. Was Kamala in favor of this or did she oppose it? Did she perform any of the ceremonies?
Her first priority as Attorney General was elementary school truancy. Why? Some advisors her it was a poor idea. Did she agree? Were her efforts and ideas right? Did schools reach out to parents?
In 2014 she was offered the US Attorney General position when Eric Holder was going to retire.How did she make her decision? What did her family think of this challenge? Would it affect her family?
How did she prepare for the Senate position? Working on immigration rules and policies were and are important to her. She saw fear among the legal residents, as well as with the undocumented ones. Immigration is a big issue in 2021, too. How will it be handled?
In 2017, she served on Homeland Security, Intelligence, Budget, and Environment and Public Works and asked many questions of her committee members. What were her accomplishments? Chapter 5 provides you with the answers. After passing the Social Security, Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act and the War on Poverty would fear lessen? Why did she oppose the wall along the Mexican border? She shares her opinions on all these things. She discussed the Affordable Care Act, cost of prescription costs, mental health issues that go unaddressed, untreated and ignored. Lots of discussion on public health issues, pharmacies, hospitals, medical schools stressing they all need to close the divide so every race is treated reasonably and equally instead of being taken advantage of. I found the opioid info she shared of interest because that is a huge problem in our society today. Did you know fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin? How is the federal government dealing with that?
Her mother died of colon cancer and this was a very difficult journey for Maya and Kamala to experience as they watched their mother suffer and decline. The hard truth of life is that we will all go through such an experience sooner or later with a loved one. How did Kamala and Doug meet? When were they married? How did she adapt to family life with his two daughters? She reminds us, “We live in an uncertain world filled with complexity and danger as we face challenges and make hard decisions. For all our differences and battles we are still one American family and we should act like it.”
Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.