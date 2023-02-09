TITLE: “Door to Door Quilts" (book two of the series)

AUTHOR: Ann Hazelwood

This story begins where book one left off with Austen surprisingly showing up on Claire's doorstep! Why did he come? What did he want? Would he convince her to come back to Missouri? Why did he spoil the peace she had found after a year of no contact with him? His timing was bad because her friend's husband Charlie had died and the funeral was the next day. How could Claire support Rachel at this sad time? Without Charles how would Rachel handle their financial problems?

Austen interrupted her time with Grayson and he stalked her in his rude selfish ways. Why couldn't he return to Missouri and move on with his life? What could Claire do to get rid of Austen ? His behavior was strange and unhealthy as was his threatening text messages. Should she be afraid? Who could she tell? Austen sent Clarie a letter asking for money for the gifts he had bought her during their five-year relationship or legal action would occur. What happened?

At the annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner a quilt was auctioned off to help Rachel with her financial problem. Grayson bought it for $5,000 and that was the start of community support for Rachel. Eventually she and Harry, who had lost his spouse, had a relationship and Grayson expressed his love for Claire at the same time. Was it serious? Would they marry? He was very close to his young daughter who he was raising alone. How did Claire get along with Kelly?

Spring arrived that brought the snowbirds back to Door County and many quilt auctions were held with Claire in charge, but why was Greta always opposing Claire? A lot of emphasis was on the events of the season and Claire's opportunity to sell her quilts and paintings. Austen was returning to Door once more to try winning Claire back when he was involved in a bad car accident with a tractor trailer. How bad was he injured? How did Claire find out about the accident? What would book three reveal next?