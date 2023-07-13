TITLE: “Still Woman Enough: A Memoir”

AUTHOR: Loretta Lynn with Patsi Bale Cox

Loretta found this memoir hard to write because of the tragedies in her life, starting with a marriage when she was only 13 years old. She was a mother at age 14 and by 18 she had four children and lived in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. Her husband Doo was abusive, had a drinking problem and was a womanizer. Why didn't she leave him? Despite his issues he loved his family and supported Loretta with her singing. She taught herself how to play guitar and he went over and beyond to get her on the "Grand Ole Opry" show in 1963. Even when "Coal Miner's Daughter" was popular she was still 5% in the hole. Doo traveled with her despite the fact he lost both legs due to diabetes complications. He knew about the outside world but she knew nothing beyond Butcher Hollow, so through the years they stayed together and made her career a big success.

She shares a lot of sad memories within her story such as Christmas without presents and after a hard long day of canning green beans Doo comes home drunk and broke every one of her 100 quarts of beans. She was grateful when the neighbors brought her more beans and jars to start all over again. Being poor she stole from gardens to feed the family. Performing on road tours she once washed out her $4 dress in a basin while she sat in the back seat of their car and dried it holding it out the window. When did her life change? Some of her best friends included Patsy Cline, Faye Morgan, Kitty Wells, Pearl, Ernest Tubb and Conway Twitty. She was so naive when she was invited to a Dean Martin roast she assumed it was a meal.

In the '60s and '70s her career was going so well she bought land and had a mansion in Hurricane Hills but while she performed Doo entertained women at the mansion. Eventually it became a tourist place for riding horses, camping, fishing, concerts and her museum. In 1984 as she was hospitalized her son Jack was found dead. Where? Why? In 1992 the Loretta Lynn Theater was built in Branson. At this time she changed her career to be home caring for her ailing husband. Then Conway Twitty and her two brothers passed away. From what? How did those deaths affect her personally? In 1997 she did a gospel album to help her through her grief. Her advice to anyone was, "Never give up. Make peace with yourself and take responsibility for your feelings and what you are as a person."