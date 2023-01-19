Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Quilters of the Door”

AUTHOR: Ann Hazelwood

Claire moved from Missouri to Door County to do some painting, quilting and get over a recent heartbreak with Austen, a doctor she has had a relationship with for five years. She would be staying in her friend Cher's cabin while she is in Missouri caring for her dying mother. How was Claire welcomed in Fish Creek? How was Erika a trusting friend? Who are George and Rob who prove to be helpful in settling her into the area? Does she think of Austen? Does he think of her or has he moved on? Loving the people and cabin is one thing, but to inherit Cher's cat is another issue for her to deal with and not an easy task. Will she get rid of the cat? Why didn't Erika keep it?

Claire found the people to be very helpful, friendly and hospitable and she is invited to many community events while she enjoys the quaint little shops. She joined a quilting group of nine women, accepted many invitations to parties and events, and helps out at a local store while trying to settle in, decorate the cabin for Christmas and do some painting. Her quilting is unique because she includes painting in them. How does she do that? Will she be able to sell her quilts and paintings? Will this friendly lifestyle become addictive? Will she buy the cabin? Will she return to Missouri? When will Cher return? Were George and Grayson Wills showing interest in her? What was her big Christmas surprise?

Should the six break-ins in the area be of concern to Claire? It was typical for Rob to disappear for days when he went on binges but did that make him a suspect? Among the fun and bustle of the holiday season there was also tragedies to confront. Read to find out what they were and how they were handled. Who was Claire's surprise visitor?