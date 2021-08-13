Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Feathers From My Nest: A Mother's Reflections”
AUTHOR: Beth Moore
What does the word feathers refer to? What is an empty nester? Beth wrote this book at the time her daughters Melissa and Amanda were going off to college, leaving her and Keith alone.
Was their house really empty? Quiet yes, but empty? She reflects on the memories and love within the family and how different each daughter is from the other. Amanda always took school seriously and excelled while still being funny and fascinating. Melissa, however, went to school for the social stimulation and was satisfied with “acceptable” grades. When she got to college her attitude changed! How? Why? What did a “fresh start” mean to her?
Beth enjoyed carpooling her daughters and friends to and from elementary school. She heard many fascinating stories from the kids that were priceless opportunities of talking and listening to them. Often the mothers enjoyed the tales with one another, too. As parents we all know the hardest part of parenting is knowing the children’s hurt and then hurting with them. Adult children can worry parents and break hearts in ways younger children never dreamed of! Can you relate to this?
As a caring person Beth took in a family member’s child at age 4 and kept him until he turned 11. Why did she take the child in? What happened when the little boy turned 11? Even though she fought hard to keep raising the child she lost out. This experience reminds us, too, that pain comes and problems arise in rearing children, but as parents we need to let go. As the saying goes: "First we give them roots, then we give them wings.” Have you done that? Is it easy to do?
Amanda and Melissa were raised in a Christian home and they carried their beliefs into adulthood. Losing Grandma was difficult for everyone but especially hard on Amanda. Why? Who convinced her it was OK to cry? What were the last words between her and her grandmother? What did Grandma die from? At this time Beth took in 4-year-old Michael whose stature was more like 2 1/2 years old. Who was this child? What challenges did he experience? Beth goes on to share many personal experiences and one happy incident was having a close relationship with the neighborhood dog named Sunny. They were inseparable! What kind of dog was Sunny? Why was he called the neighborhood dog? What was his background?
Beth started every day out with personal prayer time alone and later in the day the entire family shared prayers. This was very difficult to follow when the girls were in high school and with all the activities and sports they were involved in. Isn’t this true for many families today too? Beth made a new plan and what do you think that was? Was it successful?
Keith was a very strict father, especially during the girls dating years. Often as the young guys waited for the girls to be ready for the date Keith made it a point to clean his guns. Why? Was it a warning? How did the boyfriends handle this? Of course Beth objected to Keith’s behavior but that didn’t change things. Even though Keith and Beth fought like cats and dogs they loved unconditionally and never regretted their marriage. To Keith, home was where the girls were.
Melissa suffered from depression and eating disorders. When? How did Beth help Melissa through the tough times? Did she get the help needed? Our young people even today are under spiritual attack, dealing with addictions, compulsions of all kinds and easy access to porn. The media can easily brainwash the young on physical appearances as well. How can parents help prevent the problems? Can the church help? Are schools helping?
Beth ends her story with this:”My sparrows have flung from the nest, but the feathers they have left behind are mine to keep forever!“ Personally I relate very well to that quote. Do you?
Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.