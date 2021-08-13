Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Feathers From My Nest: A Mother's Reflections”

AUTHOR: Beth Moore

What does the word feathers refer to? What is an empty nester? Beth wrote this book at the time her daughters Melissa and Amanda were going off to college, leaving her and Keith alone.

Was their house really empty? Quiet yes, but empty? She reflects on the memories and love within the family and how different each daughter is from the other. Amanda always took school seriously and excelled while still being funny and fascinating. Melissa, however, went to school for the social stimulation and was satisfied with “acceptable” grades. When she got to college her attitude changed! How? Why? What did a “fresh start” mean to her?

Beth enjoyed carpooling her daughters and friends to and from elementary school. She heard many fascinating stories from the kids that were priceless opportunities of talking and listening to them. Often the mothers enjoyed the tales with one another, too. As parents we all know the hardest part of parenting is knowing the children’s hurt and then hurting with them. Adult children can worry parents and break hearts in ways younger children never dreamed of! Can you relate to this?