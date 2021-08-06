Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Let's Roll!: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Courage”
AUTHOR: Lisa Beamer (wife of 9-11 hero Todd Beamer)
Todd and Lisa’s backgrounds are very similar with parents who provided well and supported them in school, in sports, in church and whatever else they participated in. Todd’s favorite sports were baseball, basketball and soccer. He and Lisa excelled in school including their college classes. Todd had two sisters and Lisa had three siblings. They met at Fresno University and were married in 1994. What were dates like since Todd was absorbed in getting his MBA? Where was their wedding held? Lisa’s rock and foundation was her father who passed away when she was 15. What caused Dad’s death? How did Lisa handle this loss? Who did she seek out as a counselor?
Todd and Lisa were raising their two little boys, David and Drew, and expecting another child in January when tragedy struck and changed life for the Beamers forever. Todd had moved up the corporate ladder quickly, and his job involved lots of traveling. Lisa traveled to Rome with Todd on one such trip, and they returned home from there Sept. 10, knowing that Todd would have to fly out in the morning to California. Who knew that it was the last time for Todd to play with his boys and tuck them in at bedtime? Who knew that trip to Rome would be Todd’s last trip?
On Sept. 11, Lisa’s friend told her to watch TV because of a horrible disaster involving planes. What flight was Todd on? Since he traveled so much Lisa stayed positive, thinking he would be fine and they didn’t know what flight he was on. As she watched and listened she knew Todd was on United Airlines Flight 93 which was hijacked, but how would it play out? There were four terrorist groups led by the Egyptian leader, Mohamed Atta who planned to destroy historic landmarks in the United States. Why? In a short time Lisa learned that the World Trade Center and the Pentagon had been destroyed. Details are shared on these events all throughout the story.
Flight 93 had bombs on board and the terrorists took over the plane. Todd and a few other passengers tried to take the plane back but it landed in a grassy field that once was a strip mine. No bodies were found to be returned for proper burial, so a memorial service was held instead. What did the passengers and Todd attempt to do? How many passengers were on the plane? What were Todd’s thoughts during this crisis? Did he message Lisa? How many phone calls were made to family members by passengers? From the communication with the airlines Lisa learned Todd communicated with ground control using the GTE airfone. He described the crisis, expressed love for his family while keeping his strong faith and remaining strong. His last words were "Let’s roll." His role prevented more killings on the ground.
Who would explain to 3-year-old David that “Daddy is not coming home?” How does one share such horrible news with such a young child? Drew was 19 months old and of course didn’t understand all the events going on in the family. Over 1,000 people attended Todd’s memorial service. Where? When? Lisa was overwhelmed with the support and help from her family, Todd’s family, friends, the airlines and the community. United Airlines arranged for any of the families to tour the site. Would Lisa attend? Could she handle it? Who would go with her if she did go?
Many interviews with Lisa and special events were held in Todd’s honor and memory. Two of Todd’s closest friends left their jobs for one entire year to help Lisa establish the Todd Beamer Foundation which addresses needs and concerns of very young children during such tragedies. Details shared of all the “firsts” without Todd and especially hard was Todd never got to see his daughter Morgan who was born in January. Who did Lisa choose to be with her during the delivery?
Because of Todd’s faith and actions people all over the world have had life changes. There is no true security anywhere in the world, but there is hope knowing we have a sovereign God in control of all events in our lives and this is so true for everyone everywhere today.
Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.