Bookworm Buddies by Becky

On Sept. 11, Lisa’s friend told her to watch TV because of a horrible disaster involving planes. What flight was Todd on? Since he traveled so much Lisa stayed positive, thinking he would be fine and they didn’t know what flight he was on. As she watched and listened she knew Todd was on United Airlines Flight 93 which was hijacked, but how would it play out? There were four terrorist groups led by the Egyptian leader, Mohamed Atta who planned to destroy historic landmarks in the United States. Why? In a short time Lisa learned that the World Trade Center and the Pentagon had been destroyed. Details are shared on these events all throughout the story.

Flight 93 had bombs on board and the terrorists took over the plane. Todd and a few other passengers tried to take the plane back but it landed in a grassy field that once was a strip mine. No bodies were found to be returned for proper burial, so a memorial service was held instead. What did the passengers and Todd attempt to do? How many passengers were on the plane? What were Todd’s thoughts during this crisis? Did he message Lisa? How many phone calls were made to family members by passengers? From the communication with the airlines Lisa learned Todd communicated with ground control using the GTE airfone. He described the crisis, expressed love for his family while keeping his strong faith and remaining strong. His last words were "Let’s roll." His role prevented more killings on the ground.