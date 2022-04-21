Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Sold on a Monday”

AUTHOR: Kristina McMorris

This book was inspired by an actual photograph that stunned the nation! It is a story of love, redemption and unexpected events during the Great Depression. What was the photo? Was it of events? of people? a place? The story begins in August 1931 in Laurel Township in Pennsylvania.

Every day kids were being farmed out to relatives or dropped off at churches, hospitals and orphanages hoping to keep them safe and warm. Then children were for sale! Is that legal? Boys became farmhands or worked in factories or the mines. Girls were nannies, maids and seamstresses. Could the well-known photographer Ellis cover the story of the two boys sitting on the porch? Would their families allow it? Just as the story went to press ink was spilled on the photograph and ruined it. Was there time for Ellis to return to Laurel Township for a retake? What did Ellis learn when he did go there?

Readers wanted to know the entire story, and some readers were angry thinking how a mother’s willingness to allow it happen? Ellis turned down a huge job offer in New York so he could work with Lily, a reporter. When they investigated the Dillard family what did they discover? What did they learn about Ruby and Calvin who were sold? Were they the children in the photograph? The wealthy Milestones bought Ruby to fill the void in their lives after the death of their young daughter, Victoria. What was the price? Alfred Milestone was involved with the Black Hand and Mafia in Chicago.

Ellis was arrested one day while investigating Ruby on the school playground. Who bailed him out? Who had called the cops? Why did the Milestones visit him in jail? During this time Lily visited the orphanage and found out Calvin had been there only two months and then was adopted. By whom? Who adopted Calvin? Did he know where his sister Ruby was now? Why was Calvin shackled in the barn? Could Lily and Ellis free him from the Gantry family who was abusing and using him? Would Ruby and Calvin ever be reunited with their mother, Geraldine? Why did Mrs. Milestone shoot and injure Ellis and Geraldine?

What was the future for the kids? For Ellis and Lily?

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

