TITLE: “Prop Up the Leanin' Side"

AUTHOR: Margaret Jensen

In this short book, Margaret shared many stories with humor and faith and about propping up someone when struggles and unexpected events occur and seem hopeless, but that is when God intervenes through angels surrounding us. She reminds us that we are VIP to someone because of supportive companionship and cooperation. All of us need "propping up people" in our lives offering hope and encouragement. Who have you been a prop to and why?

Why wait for a birthday or holiday to celebrate? Celebrate every day as it is given to us. So often like her who prepares for company we do the same and stress out. Do the guests notice all the extra cleaning or projects done before the visit? Childhood memories are treasures to be shared along with family traditions.

When Margaret was 14 she earned a dollar a day being a mother's helper for 12 hours a day. What were her responsibilities? Who did she work for? Some embarrassing moments shared included: going to church in a shirt inside out; sitting on a pie; a shower cap attached to a dress belt; wearing a blue shoe and a black shoe to church.

As an adult she traveled to Canada and to California to conventions and as a speaker. She shared the open discussions after Desert Storm of 1991 reminding us the war was over, but conflicts continued. She reminds us that what amuses someone can be misery to others. At times we laugh when we should just listen. Do you need a prop at times? Are you a prop for others? How can you do that? Margaret has the answers.