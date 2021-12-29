Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “A Dog for Christmas"

AUTHOR: Linda Byler

Harry and Harvey were 7 years old when their mother, Sevilla, passed away after giving birth to her 14th child. Their dad Reuben married Mattie who made it clear she disliked the twins! Their dad agreed to letting the boys go live with Ephraim King and his wife Rachel who had only three children. How long would this be? How did the twins adapt to the change? They were displaced and innocent as they accepted their new life, new parents, and new surroundings.

Christmas with the King family was a whole new adventure for the twins because in their own family there never were presents, decorations, and so much food and extra treats. Grandpa Beiler had always given the grandkids a candy cane or an orange but never both. They didn’t know how to open the gifts from the new family since it was a “first” experience for them. Did Reuben miss his children? Did he see them? So much fun sledding, playing with the barn cats, and snowball fights with the three King daughters. One day while sledding they found a dog that followed them home and since time passed with nobody claiming the dog, the boys named him Lucky. Guess why they chose that name?

There were 40 children in the Amish school and one very strict teacher, Mrs. Dayble who disciplined with pinching the arm and ruler hitting. Did the twins avoid that? After five wonderful Christmas holidays, sadness struck the area with bad snowstorms and many of them causing great flooding in the spring of 1941. Many misplaced people and animals were stranded, unable to cross the creek. When trying to rescue a stranded dog in the creek Harvey fell in and drowned as his brother went for help. As both families grieved, Henry found comfort with Lucky as he wanted to be alone most of the time. It was a very sad day when Henry found his beloved companion Lucky dead in the barn. Losing Harvey first, then Lucky and shortly after that one of the King’s daughters Katie died along with her husband Ben. Their baby John wasn’t a year old yet. Who would raise him? What caused their terrible accident?

Henry was attached to a German Shepherd that followed him in the fields day after day. Whose dog was it? Would he be able to keep it? What would he name it? Why did the dog like his friend Anna better? Had he been abused by men, perhaps? The dog soon had a friend named Buford, as Anna brought the small puppy home to Henry one day. Would the dogs get along? Henry and Anna marry and raise seven sons and five daughters of their own. Would Henry accept the position of bishop? Would it change their life? What special gift did Anna and the children give Henry?

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

