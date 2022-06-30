Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Down a Country Road with the Amish"
AUTHOR: Kathy Kuderer
This is the story of the Old Order Amish who live in the Cashton area, and it is the largest Amish community in our state. Their plain and simple life style is based on their belief in separation from the world, but DID YOU KNOW:
- buttons are used only on suspenders and on the front of trousers?
- the bishop is the one who approves the unwritten rules called Ordnung?
- they use gas and diesel engines, but not in field work?
- how water is pumped into the house?
- how food is refrigerated?
- their bright colorful quilts are sold but not used in their homes?
- what their main language is?
- what keeps the family unit strong?
- why we are referred to as “English?”
- what rumpspringa is?
- why rumpspringa is important?
- why they oppose photo taking of themselves?
- communion services are held only twice a year?
- church services are not held weekly?
- they pay taxes but not Social Security taxes?
- they pay property taxes that help our schools but not theirs?
- they don’t switch to Daylight Savings Time?
- there are no Amish in Europe?
- many Amish were persecuted in the 1500s?
Down on a Country Road Amish Gift Shop and Tour Service that opened in 1994 is a “must” to visit if you have never been there. Kathy’s story of how she developed her business is a fascinating read in part two of this book. Her story is a dream fulfilled!
Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.