Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “We Were Rich and We Didn’t Know It: A Memoir of My Irish Boyhood”

AUTHOR: Tom Phelan

Tom’s story begins on a 52-acre farm in Ireland in the 1940s. Their kitchen was the gathering place for family and friends on holidays, as a game room, dining area, work room, sitting room and the play room. Sounds pretty cozy, right? NOT!! Dad was a hot-head and the kids learned quickly how to avoid confrontations. Mother was their sheltering harbor from the storms of anger. Why was their father abusive to them but kind and loving to his wife?

Tom entered a Catholic school at the age of 4 and although he loved school and did well, he was not accepted socially. Why didn’t he tell his parents how he was ridiculed and bullied? Sometimes he was physically beaten up. Tom was elated the day he received the award for “Best Student” of the day. What was the award? How did his biggest enemy react to that?

The economic war in 1936 made it hard for all the farm families in the area. Getting animals to the auctions was not an easy task. World War II was over now and Tom’s parents managed to earn enough from selling their cows to pay off their bills. They bought luxury items for the next two and three years. What did they buy? How long could this new lifestyle last? What was Tom’s adult life like? He shares a lot about farming in Ireland and memories of the death of his grandma and his father, and how he decided to become a priest. His parents made a lot of sacrifices for that to happen. He was 32 when he was ordained and after 11 years he left the priesthood. Why? What did he do next?