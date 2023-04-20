TITLE: “Around the Way Girl: A Memoir”

AUTHOR: Taraji P. Henson

Taraji's parents were divorced because her father was abusive to her mother after five years of marriage. Despite Boris's flaws -- homeless, broke, an alcoholic, and physically and mentally abusive to her mother she kept a close relationship with her dad throughout her life. Boris was a Vietnam vet and she felt he never got the help he needed. Being an artist and a metal fabricator he made good money when he worked but his bad habits controlled him. How did he survive? Was there a brighter future for Boris?

Taraji always felt safe with her mother even when a purse snatcher attacked her mother twice. Taraji attended Catholic schools until she was13 and the money ran out so she then attended Friendship full of broken dreams and hate, lack of supplies and equipment, substandard curriculum and teachers who gave half-hearted efforts. Mrs. Hawkins saw potential in Taraji and that changed her life. How? Taraji often came in second in contests but she was okay with that.

After high school she attended Howard University and did well with screenplays. She had roles in "Dreamgirls" that took her to Hong Kong for two weeks and later in "Malcolm X" in New York. As her career was moving forward she was in a relationship with Mark off and on. Who was he? How did they meet? Was he a supportive father to their son Marcell? What kind of life did Marcell have? How was Mark killed? Why did Marcell place a large rubber band in the casket?

Because Taraji traveled a lot, Marcell lived with his grandmother and his behavior and mood changed drastically. What caused the big changes in his life? Was it because his mother was gone so much? Losing his dad and his grandpa?

Taraji shared many of their experiences in the memoir, stressing that trust and loyalty are a huge part in friendships as one lifts, respects, and protects another. As she received many awards in her career what was life like as an adult for Marcell as he moved from ridicule and criticism for being a Black student to a Black adult? Where did he attend college? What relationship did he have with his famous mother? Taraji and Marcell faced their fears with difficulty and yet became a success which is a lesson for others to follow.