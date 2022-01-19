Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Unsung Heroes: A History of American Immigrants"

AUTHOR: Ann Mae Johnson

This is the true story of Ann Mae’s grandparents, parents and her Uncle Dick as the unsung heroes in her life. Through their caring and supportive relationships, these pioneers from Europe survived many hardships, were productive, and enjoyed life amid difficult times. Why were so many people coming to America? How long was the journey? What did they find when they arrived in this strange, unknown land?

Briefly I will share the travels of her three generations with you: Her grandparents, Geerd and Franka came from Germany at the ages of 22 and 33. Their first born son was buried at sea with another baby. A traveler gave up his wooden trunk so caskets were made for each of the babies. Living conditions were bad on the ship with drinking water stored in barrels and rationed. There was no place to bathe and clothes were washed in salt water of the oceans. They had rooms in the lower part of the ship because that is all they could afford. It was dark, dingy and cold and sleeping on a mattress of seaweed was far from ideal. Their three meals a day consisted of soup, rice, herring, biscuits and potatoes. Needless to say travelers were overjoyed when they reached Stanton Island. What jobs did Geerd and Franka find in America? Would they ever return to their homeland to visit? Why did they move from New York to Illinois, Iowa, and finally to Minnesota?

Ann’s maternal grandmother Lena came to America from Sweden at the age of 23, thanks to her brother who had sent money for a family member to join him in America. Since none of the men wanted to travel, Lena was determined to go alone. Did she make the right decision? She traveled on a steamship that was faster and easier than a sailing ship. A Swedish family took her in as one of their own because traveling alone was not recommended for young women. How did she handle the sea sickness she experienced? She traveled from New York to New Jersey to Chicago and from there she traveled by train to Omaha, Nebraska, to live with her brother, Nels and his family. For how long? What work would she do? What brought Lena to Minnesota? She met and married Hassel and they were blessed with a son. After 10 years of marriage she becomes a widow. What happened to Hassel? What lay ahead for this young widow?

Uncle Dick’s journal entries were shared but told only of every day chores, visits, events and holidays. Dick and Anna had eight children who were each called "Baby" until they were baptized at the age of 3-4 months. Was there a reason for that? What was Dick’s occupation to support his large brood?

The last portion of the book is Ann’s personal story and memories growing up during the Great Depression. Her parents were Bert, who had to quit school as a third-grader to help on the farm, and her mother Agnes was fortunate to complete the eighth grade. Factories were closing, jobs were disappearing and bad weather added to their misery and hardships. What was happening to the American Dream? Was America the Land of Opportunity? They worked hard and sacrificed for their children. Ann shared a lot of childhood games, events, and chores she and her siblings shared. A few included free movies on Saturday night, baths in a galvanized tub, visits from Santa and clothes made from colorful feed sacks. I personally can relate to all of that. Strolling down Main Street as an adult rekindle the memories as she visited with the elderly people. Reliving memories can teach us new things and remind us of the simple life once lived by our own ancestors. A large part of who we are today is owed to these hard working, ordinary unsung heroes. Who are your unsung heroes?

