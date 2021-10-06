Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Growing Up With Roy and Dale”

AUTHOR: Roy Rogers, Jr. and Karen Wojahn

For 10 consecutive years Roy Sr. was named “Cowboy of the Year.” In the 1950s he was “King of the Cowboys” and Dale was “Queen of the West.” What was life like being Roy Junior living with such celebrity parents?

We can probably all relate to that but did you know Roy was married to someone else before Dale? Remember, Roy Sr. was married to Grace Wilkins who was mother to Roy Jr. and it was after her death and after two years of making movies with Dale that the relationship became serious between Dale and Roy and eventually they married. What had caused Grace’s death at such a young age? Roy had three children to raise alone until his marriage to Dale. Dale had a 20-year-old son herself from a previous marriage that ended in divorce. Dale and Roy were married in 1947 on New Years Eve. Would she be a good stepmom? Would Roy’s children like her? On Aug. 26, 1950 Robin was born to Roy and Dale. Robin was very special because she was a Down’s Syndrome baby. Dale gathered Cheryl, Linda and Junior together to explain Robin’s situation on a level they could understand.

Robin would be slower in doing things with them, she would need lots of help at times, and they would need to help and protect her. Not much was known about Down’s Syndrome at this time and the doctors suggested she should be put in an institution. Parents believed God sent Robin for a special reason and no way would they put her in any institution. She needed a nurse around the clock for care, so Roy built a special two-room building on the property where they could be whenever she needed time away from noise or family. Every day Robin was with the family as they made her days as normal and comfortable as possible. The sad part was Robin was buried on her second birthday. What did she die from? How did her death affect the other kids in the family?

Roy and Dale were on the road a lot while Junior was growing up. In the summers the entire family traveled together. It was a hectic time with fairs, rodeos, personal appearances and often the kids were on stage too. Roy and Dale adopted children from orphanages they visited that included Mary Little Doe and Sandy, a brother for Jr. Since Roy was part Choctaw there was no trouble adopting the little Indigenous girl. Sandy had been abandoned three times before he was 8 months, was beaten, dropped on his face causing a broken nose, had breathing problems and physical problems. These adopted children were lucky to join the Rogers family. The boys did not do well in school so they were sent to a military school where they stayed all week, but came home on weekends. Why was this a bad choice? Why was Sandy disciplined often? Why wouldn’t the parents listen to the boys when they complained? Who finally listened? Were the boys brought home from the academy? How was the second military academy different from the first one? Were the boys successful there?

Junior had a hard time accepting and adapting to the adoption of Deborah Lee. Why? Roy was a good father but very strict with lots of spankings that Junior didn’t forget. It wasn’t until he was an adult and Roy Sr. was quite old before they really had a “heart-to-heart” talk that included forgiveness. It was not easy to grow up in the Rogers household, as Junior well explains throughout his story. Sandy and Debbie had tragic deaths. Read to find out what they were and what was life like for Junior and his siblings as adults? What did his famous parents die from? In 1982 Junior formed his band called High Riders. Who did he marry? His family life was interesting to read about from childhood incidents to adulthood always relating to living with Dale and Roy and eight siblings.

Some interesting facts pointed out about his famous parents: Roy and Trigger did 88 movies together. How did Trigger tease Roy? Why was Trigger kept at a special ranch and not with family?

Trigger was mounted and placed in the family museum along with Trigger Jr., Buttermilk and Bullet the dog. Roy received over a million letters each year and answered each one. All the Roy Rogers souvenir items were tested out by his own children.

Becky Stakston is an avid reader from Westby.

