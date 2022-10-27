Bookworm Buddies by Becky

TITLE: “Lily's Promise”

AUTHOR: Lily Ebert

Do you want to read a powerful story of an Auschwitz survivor? If so, this story is for you. The Holocaust was a universal human tragedy and a personal tragedy for the Jewish people. Lily’s mother and two siblings died in the gas chambers. She was the oldest of six children with responsibilities and a reputation to keep up. Home life was noisy yet peaceful, allowing the kids to be themselves. Her family was not wealthy but lived in a friendly and nice kept neighborhood. Why did Lily live with an aunt and uncle at the age of 13? How was she treated there? All six children did well in school with nuns as their teachers. Often Jewish students were beaten up and to be Jewish became a racial problem barring them from certain schools and professions, journalism, engineering, civil service jobs and kept from voting.

By fall of 1940, Germany had invaded and ruled many European countries. Hungary joined the attack on Yugoslavia and two months later Hitler attacked Russia. Thousands of Jews were expelled to Nazi Germany to units called death squads. Life changed for Lily and her family. Curfews were enforced, no one could leave the city, all Jewish shops were marked with a yellow star and a sign stating it was a Jewish business, and radios and cameras were confiscated. The ghettos were full of women, elderly, and young children.

Trains started transporting people to concentration camps and Lily’s family was part of that. They went in a hurry every time they were moved from place to place. She describes the camps in detail, including the living conditions and how they were treated. It was important that Lily and her mother exchange shoes, but why? There were barking dogs, feet marching, men shouting, high barbed wire fences, and Lily had no idea the factory-like building was a gas chamber. Where were they?

One by one friends and family members were taken away from the group. Where did they go? Would she be able to keep her two younger siblings with her? What jobs were they assigned to? Night explosions kept the girls and women awake and it was easy to lose track of time and days as they suffered from disease, frostbite, cold, swelling and itching skin, blistering red feet, and dressed in rags with heads shaven. Why would she and her two sisters be allowed to live? How would they be rescued from this inhuman torture? Were any of her male relatives still alive and if so where were they? From Germany Lily and her sisters were sent to Switzerland and later to Israel. When did the Americans arrive to help?

It was a miracle Lily survived the ordeal and lived to share her story through public speaking and through her book. The Holocaust became part of the curriculum in the United Kingdom and is a part of history that needs to be told. This book was has been in the making for 75 years and her grandson used social media during the pandemic to get the message out including an account on TikTok in 2020. It resulted in over 2,000 messages, 3 million views and not one negative comment. Lily turned 97 on Dec. 29 that year.