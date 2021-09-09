Chip Scoggins: A brutal preseason, but it’s too early for gloom and doom

The surest sign that preseason football is both largely meaningless and prone to overreaction came in the anemic showing put forth by the Minnesota Vikings’ offense that stirred up consternation in these parts.

Visions of doom and gloom appeared after watching the offense muster only two touchdowns in 34 possessions in three preseason losses.

Brutal, yes, except how can one accurately judge the offense’s readiness for this season when its two best players — Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson — didn’t play a single snap in the preseason and quarterback Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen barely broke a sweat?

That’s like judging a singing contest after the top contenders drop out because of laryngitis.

All we know for sure is that the Vikings’ backups — or guys who didn’t survive final cuts — aren’t very good.

Let’s reserve judgment until Sunday when Cook, Jefferson and the full ensemble are on the field in a game that actually matters. If the operation looks clunky against the Cincinnati Bengals, feel free to panic. Or least question whether a unit blessed with high-end skill players can elevate from good to great.