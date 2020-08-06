College football is becoming impossible to justify in the pandemic

The contradictions keep going.

Some major schools, including USC, Cal and Rutgers, plan to start the fall semester online or at least hold most classes virtually. So studying English or engineering in a classroom together during the week is too risky, but it’s fine for classmates to block and tackle on weekends?

The only way to start accepting the contradictions is to say the quiet part out loud: It’s all about the money.

The generous view is that major football programs with deep pockets are best positioned to make practices and games as safe as possible. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp told reporters Wednesday that the SEC plans to test three times a week. It’s the type of worthwhile expense only big programs can afford.

The NCAA’s Board of Governors acknowledged as much Wednesday.

“We understand that each division’s primary focus is health and safety, and some may not be similarly situated in terms of whether its members and governance structure have the resources available to take the necessary precautions (for regular-season competition or championships) given the health data trends and the spread of COVID-19,” the board wrote.