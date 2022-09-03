College football: UW-La Crosse starts season with victory

The UW-La Crosse football team started its season on the right foot with a 42-7 victory over Dakota State at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Saturday.

The Eagles scored 35 points in the second quarter after a scoreless first and didn't allow the Trojans to score until the fourth.

Joey Stutzman rushed for 100 yards on 16 carries, and quarterback Cade Garcia completed 11 of 14 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. The Eagles also looked to Keyser Helterbrand, who completed 7 of 12 for 121 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Garcia completed three touchdown passes in the second quarter, and UW-La Crosse turned those, a Helterbrand TD pass and an interception return for a touchdown by Charlie Kramer into the 35-0 halftime lead.

Kramer's 24-yard interception return of a Zach Brooks pass gave the Eagles a 21-0 lead with 9 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first half. Cam Sorenson caught the first touchdown pass from Garcia, and Jack Studer caught one from Helterbrand and one from Garcia.

Garcia's 56-yard scoring pass to Studer gave UW-La Crosse the 35-0 lead.

Studer only caught three passes, but they went for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Sorenson had four catches for 90 yards.

Dakota State managed just 136 total yards and rushed for 49 on 29 attempts. The Eagles rushed for 201 yards and had 498 total yards in their season debut.