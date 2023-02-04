The UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team jumped all over UW-Stevens Point on its way to an 81-58 WIAC win over the Pointers at Mitchell Hall on Saturday.

The Eagles (17-5 overall, 8-3 WIAC) remained two games behind first-place UW-Oshkosh in the conference standings and had a 27-point lead by the end of the first half.

UW-L shot 70.4% (19 of 27) in the first half while scoring 48 points.

Eleven players scored, and freshman JJ Paider scored a team-high 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting to go with four rebounds. Craig Stelle made two 3-pointers and added 10 points and four rebounds for the Eagles, who shot 7-for-19 from the 3-point line.

Austin Westra had eight points and a team-high seven rebound for UW-L, which hosts UW-Stout (5-16, 1-10) on Wednesday.

NSAA

Viterbo 94, Valley City State 62

Five V-Hawks reached double figures at Beggs Gymnasium as they took sole possession of second place in the conference.

Viterbo (14-10, 8-3) outscored Valley City State by 20 points in the second half and made 12 3-pointers on 22 attempts for 54.5%.

Cole Crubel made five of those 3s and scored a team-high 21 points.

Luke Spink added 17 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed four rebounds, while Central graduate Colin Adams had 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Adams made 6 of 7 shots and had two steals.

Jack Monis added 16 points and Robert Cunitz 12 for an offense controlled by Onalaska graduate Dakota Mannel. Mannel missed the only shot he attempted but contributed with a team-high 14 assists.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 58, UW-Stevens Point 48

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Eagles (17-5, 6-5) won their second game in a row after a very slow start against the Pointers (11-11, 3-8).

UW-L used a 40-22 advantage in the two middle quarters to take control and build enough of a lead to hold on.

Alana Gilles led the team with 12 points and seven rebounds in a game where UW-Stevens Point took a 4-2 lead to the second quarter. The Eagles made 1 of 15 first-quarter shots before making 8 of 12 in the second quarter.

Aquinas graduate Kyah Steiner and Kailee Meeker each scored 11 points for UW-L, which took a 42-26 lead into the fourth quarter. Steiner also had three assists.

Meeker made 2 of 3 attempts from the 3-point line, and Cassandra Warmsley grabbed six rebounds.

Valley City State 79, Viterbo 78

Ashlyn Diemert beat the buzzer to beat the V-Hawks at Beggs.

Viterbo (5-18, 2-9) took a 61-58 lead when Central grad Sophie Leinfelder made a 3-pointer with 9 minutes, 2 seconds left. The V-Hawks led — five points was the largest advantage — until Diemert’s late basket sunk them.

Leinfelder scored a team-high 25 points by making 8 of 10 shots and 3 of 4 from the 3-point line. Leinfelder also made all six of her free throws and had six rebounds and three assists.

Natalia Leguizamon scored 14 points and Emily McCurdy 10 for Viterbo.

WRESTLING

Don Parker Open

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Eagles were led by second-place performances from Remington Bontreger at 125 pounds and Marcus Orlandoni at 184.

Bontreger won his first-round match by pin before advancing to the final with a pair of decisions. He was pinned in the championship match.

Orlandoni won three decisions before St. Cloud State’s Tyson Meyer beat him 3-2 for the championship.

Nolan Paar and Sam Schwabe added fourth- and fifth-place finishes at 184 for the Eagles. Orlandoni beat Schwabe 6-0 in the quarterfinal round.