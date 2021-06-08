Column: Aaron Rodgers is absent from the Green Bay Packers’ mandatory minicamp — will the QB show up for training camp? The rest of the NFC North watches with a wry smile

Without Rodgers, the Packers will have to turn to 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love or consider Blake Bortles, who is 3-9 as a starter since helping the Jacksonville Jaguars to the AFC Championship game following the 2017 season. The Packers also signed Kurt Benkert, a former practice squad quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. Anyway you cut it, the Packers without Rodgers would be a huge step down.

“The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base,” wrote team president Mark Murphy, the former Northwestern athletic director, on the team’s website Saturday morning in his monthly column. “The emails and letters that I’ve received reflect this fact.

“As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.”

Love was the No. 3 quarterback all last season behind Rodgers and Tim Boyle, and didn’t get the benefit of preseason action. So when he takes snaps in exhibition games in August, it will be his first NFL experience. Perhaps Love represents the future for the Packers, but there’s no way of telling.