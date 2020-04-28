Commentary: All eyes on NASCAR as it races toward restart

NASCAR has been working on a protocol to protect team members and drivers, who are isolated in the cockpit of their car during competition. It has not shed any light on how it plans to maintain social distancing at the track or what sort of personal protective equipment will be required.

NASCAR has also only given teams proposed new schedules and there have been many revisions because so much depends on details in each state.

Just last week, Nort Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said NASCAR teams could return to their race shops as an essential business provided the work did not interfere with local stay-at-home orders and employees are able to socially distance. Previous local orders expire April 30, meaning teams could theoretically be back at work by the end of this week — if they know what to prepare for.

Racing at Charlotte at the end of May is under review by Cooper and public health officials. South Carolina officials have said the state will host a “spring” race. The governors of Florida and Texas have invited NASCAR to compete there without spectators. Georgia has relaxed restrictions and Atlanta Motor Speedway is within driving distance. So is Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

Driver Alex Bowman believes the racing will be good whenever it resumes and the personalities will help carry the sport.