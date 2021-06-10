Commentary: As teams like Dolphins pray for right QB, Packers' disrespect of MVP Aaron Rodgers is galling

Look at the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa right now as the 2020 fifth overall draft pick works toward his second season.

Not even the most dedicated Dolfan can say with certainty “He’s going to be great” because not even the expert eyes of GM Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores can be sure yet.

Tagovailoa’s rookie season was uneven, a joust of promise and concern. Recently the kid caused a stir by admitting he was not confident with the playbook as a rookie but is comfortable with it now. Miami gave him a first round receiver in Jaylen Waddle.

Tagovailoa needs to make huge strides this season and show how high his ceiling is.

Yet there are doubts he will prove as good as Joe Burrow or Justin Herbert from his own draft class. Or as good as Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance or Justin Fields from April’s ‘21 class.

Those are the guys he must show he’s as good as before Dolfans are allowed to trot out the next-Marino talk — let alone enter Rodgers’ name in any chatter about how great Tagovailoa might be.

Green Bay has what every team wants, but has managed to louse up its relationship with its irreplaceable QB to a degree is demanding to be traded.