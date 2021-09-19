Commentary: Joe Barry isn't worried after his rotten debut as Packers defensive coordinator, but should we be?

“It’s obviously, of course, not the way that you ever want to start things,” Barry said. “But I love this group of guys, I love the way that they’ve bounced back this week.”

Barry was the surprising choice to run the defense last winter after Mike Pettine’s contract expired and LaFleur decided a new leader was needed on that side of the ball. After being turned down by Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, LaFleur turned to his former colleague with the Los Angeles Rams.

That Barry failed in his two previous stints as a defensive coordinator — two seasons each in Detroit and Washington — was a hot topic when he took the job and that noise only will get louder if he can’t get the job done in what could be the Packers’ last chance at a Super Bowl for a few years.

The decibel level is already high after an opener that couldn’t have gone much worse for Barry, whose unit looked disorganized and sluggish.

There were multiple plays in which members of the Packers’ secondary appeared to be unsure of assignments. It’s never a good sign when the ball is about to be snapped and defensive players are looking around at each other to make sure they’re on the same page.