Commentary: Mick Foley show lives up to billing

MADISON — Mick Foley knows that having fun at his own expense can be beneficial when performing.

While most of the crowd at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Madison was there to hear wrestling stories, it also welcomed the familiar humorous side of the legendary former professional wrestler standing in front of them Sunday night.

He proved to be equally adept at getting laughs as he did shock and awe from a big fall or particularly violent sequence — of which there were many — during his many matches.

From the irony of a recent knee injury that made climbing up on a foot-high stage a chore to someone labeled as “The Hardcore Legend” to the announcement of his appearance on a white board near the front door, Foley had that kind of material.

Foley, 56, used to take phone calls from Dwayne Johnson, he reminded everyone, and now he couldn’t get his name on the marquee that was instead promoting Friday’s fish fry and the upcoming bingo night.

“The Rock,” he told the crowd of roughly 150 people with a smile, “will surely be appearing here at the Eagles in the very near future.”

The humorous stories alternated with takes of Foley’s 30 years in the wrestling business with tales from the road and plenty of perspective on some of the biggest events in which he’d participated all over the world.

Coupled with an allotted time for the audience to ask questions, the show portion of Foley’s “Nice Day Tour” held strongly the attention of a very interested group for two hours as they sat with prized possessions brought for the three-time world champion and WWE Hall of Famer to autograph afterward.

A walk around the room and look at the long white tables where fans sat revealed mostly books that Foley has written over the years, but there were also action figures, Funko Pops, shirts, a small replica wrestling ring and a heavyweight championship belt thrown in for good measure.

Spectators represented at least three states with one couple saying they made the drive from the south side of Chicago and another small group that came down from north of Duluth, Minn. and spent 12 hours in the car on the round-trip adventure.

One fan even won an auction that was held for possession of the t-shirt and flannel shirt — the familiar red and black checked variety — that Foley wore during the show. The $600 raised with a handful of bidders along the way was part of Foley’s “Shirt Off My Back” campaign that is donating all proceeds to organizations that focus on suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

The goal, he said, was to add $100 per show to the running total, but that number had already climbed over $10,000 when he’d reached Madison.

Foley spent the beginning of the show discussing his entry into the business and meeting his mentor Dominic DeNucci. he talked about setting up the ring for shows to earn practice sessions and earning DeNucci’s respect during backdrop day when he took 27 backdrops and didn’t quit along the way.

He talked about figuring out his style, which was a unique blend of what he was seeing at shows and something he had to develop on his own.

“I could never jump very high,” Foley said. “But I knew I could jump off high things.”

He met his wife Collette — they’ve been married since 1992 and have four children — while handing our flyers for an event he was appearing in at a raceway. Foley caught her attention when he was thrown in the back of a police car and hauled away from the crowd after attacking a local driver during a show.

There was an exit from national promotion World Championship Wrestling — a decision that included giving up a six-figure salary — after a disagreement about his ceiling with the company and a resurgence for his character Cactus Jack in Extreme Championship Wrestling. The disagreement with WCW centered around Foley losing most of his right ear during a mishap with the ring ropes while wrestling in Germany.

“In professional wrestling, that was gold,” he said. “I had a lot of ideas where we could use this real thing that happened, but they didn’t do anything with it, so I knew it was time to leave.”

That set up his initial five-year run (1996-2001) in the WWF/WWE, where he enjoyed high-profile matches with the Undertaker, the Rock, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin and many others.

The passion for what he once did was obvious when he spoke, but he also seemed very content with talking about it instead of still having to do it.

Foley once said on a documentary that performing on television as the WWE commissioner after his wrestling days concluded was one of the most enjoyable things he’d done in the business.

But the quick bond he formed with this crowd, “Right here, in Madison, Wisconsin” and others that he had already seen and will see in the near future, might move the story-telling tours up that list.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

