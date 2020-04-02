Commentary: Nothing smart about staging UFC fights or NFL draft

He was a macho guy a little more than a week ago, parroting others who suggested that everyone was overreacting to the coronavirus. White told Yahoo that basically everyone is going to die anyway and “when do Americans run and hide in their house instead of taking this thing head on and finding solutions.”

But now the scope of death is becoming so apparent that White may wish he never uttered those words. Now his comments from just a few days ago seem so ludicrous that they appear to be lifted from some deep conspiracy website.

And then there’s Goodell, who seems as determined to have a draft in a few weeks as White is to have a fight. While he and NFL owners can be forgiven for not wanting to give up the centerpiece of the league’s offseason, the idea of a draft happening as scheduled April 23-25 is almost as problematic as staging a UFC fight.

No details on just how that draft would be produced and televised have been released by the league, probably because NFL officials are frantically trying to figure them out.

But the league is based in New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak in America. People are already dying there by the hundreds, and there may be unimaginable carnage in the city by draft day.