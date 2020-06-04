Commentary: The WIAA state track and field meet will be missed this weekend

Thursday night has always been when the true excitement of the WIAA state track and field meet began. Sometimes it was Friday morning.

Either way, it used to hit a crescendo when I veered off from I-90 on Exit 3, hit Rose Street and headed into La Crosse.

The first 10 years I covered the meet, I did so as an employee of either the Janesville Gazette or Oshkosh Northwestern. The drives weren’t too bad, and the scenery of the Coulee Region upon arrival was always something to anticipate.

I drew the assignment for the first time in 1993 and was deemed the one to cover it every year I worked at both papers. The downtown was always busy, and while the amount of work to be done that Friday and Saturday could be a little overwhelming, it was always satisfying.

Watching local athletes set records or win medals as their final athletic achievement in high school added to the positive atmosphere. Sometimes they raced home to graduate with their classmates, and sometimes they just enjoyed the rest of the weekend with their families or teammates.

There always seemed to be a big story waiting to unfold among the many smaller ones reporters from around the state chased around the track.