Commentary: The WIAA state track and field meet will be missed this weekend

Thursday night has always been when the true excitement of the WIAA state track and field meet began. Sometimes it was Friday morning.
Either way, it used to hit a crescendo when I veered off from I-90 on Exit 3, hit Rose Street and headed into La Crosse.
The first 10 years I covered the meet, I did so as an employee of either the Janesville Gazette or Oshkosh Northwestern. The drives weren’t too bad, and the scenery of the Coulee Region upon arrival was always something to anticipate.
I drew the assignment for the first time in 1993 and was deemed the one to cover it every year I worked at both papers. The downtown was always busy, and while the amount of work to be done that Friday and Saturday could be a little overwhelming, it was always satisfying.
Watching local athletes set records or win medals as their final athletic achievement in high school added to the positive atmosphere. Sometimes they raced home to graduate with their classmates, and sometimes they just enjoyed the rest of the weekend with their families or teammates.
There always seemed to be a big story waiting to unfold among the many smaller ones reporters from around the state chased around the track.
Whether it was Milwaukee’s Michael Bennett ready to make himself a blur to the audience with his sprinting speed or Madison’s Gabe Jennings closing out a nine-title career with a couple of distance wins his senior year, there was always else to something to watch, too, while you covered your local entrants.
That work officially began when you walked underneath thousands of people seated at Veterans Memorial Field, through the media area and out the door that separated it from the track. That aspect has changed since facility upgrades, but it will always be remembered.
The bluffs that served as a backdrop for the track were breathtaking, especially during every first view of each meet. Even after seeing them every year. The crowd, the constant flow of athletes and that view made it feel like an important place every single time.
Starting with the 2003 meet, my drive became significantly shorter — as in from Onalaska. But that stretch of Rose Street that brought cars from I-90 still felt the same. Maybe some get that same feeling when entering La Crosse on Highway 16, but Rose Street is hard for me to skip during such a special weekend.
Living here and working for the Tribune has only increased the weekend workload — and all of the homework that needs to be done before it. Instead of looking for stories from one area of the state, we look at the big picture, too.
By that I mean the Kenny Bednareks (Rice Lake), Brooke Jaworskis (Wausau) and Amari Browns (Milwaukee) of recent years and Chris Solinskys (Stevens Point), Dezerea Bryants (Milwaukee) or Steve Marcelles (Green Bay) — and so many more — before them.
There are collegiate All-Americans, Olympians and members of this country’s national team who competed in this meet and helped make it such a dear commodity for the Coulee Region.
But we don’t get to see it this year. Maybe that doesn’t hit everyone the same way with as long as we have gone without sports, but it still leaves a gaping hole for a weekend that so many people planned the start to their summer around.
We don’t get to see how G-E-T’s Davis Wenthe or Onalaska’s Landon Peterson or Kora, Amalia or Lydia Malecek follow up such successful state meets from last year. We don’t get to see Aquinas’ Lexi Donarski or Melrose-Mindoro’s Emily Herzberg put the finishing touches on two of the finest athletic careers anyone around here has ever seen.
Some of these same things can be said about other spring state tournaments, but this meet is a crown jewel that is put on by the WIAA with the assistance of more local volunteers than some can count. It’s our chance to captivate the state for a high school event, and we seem to knock the opportunity out of the park every time.
It will be back and as important as ever June 4-5, 2021, and the Coulee Region will be waiting for it.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
