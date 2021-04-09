Commentary: Three big sports share spotlight in rare day

Sometime after 1 p.m. Saturday, the La Crescent-Hokah High School baseball team will begin its first game of a new season at Horihan Field.
While the Lancers hope to be finishing off Byron for the first victory in the Ryan Niedfeldt coaching era, Central’s Mason Herlitzke will trying to find a path that leads to another touchdown, and Caledonia’s Austin Klug might get his first open look of the day at a 3-pointer.
A unique day like this had been a possibility since sports started back up after a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it became a reality when the Warriors beat Minneapolis North in an MSHSL Class AA state semifinal boys basketball game on Wednesday.
Third-ranked Caledonia (23-1) is playing in its sixth state tournament since 2014 and will try to win its first championship since 1997 when it plays top-ranked Waseca (22-1) in a 3 p.m. start at the Target Center.
Mixing high school football and baseball on the same day was one thing, but adding basketball — in this case an immediately headliner — took it up a level.
These aren’t the only sports taking place, either. The WIAA girls volleyball postseason begins with regionals at both Holmen and Bangor on Saturday morning, and there’s even a cross country meet at Maple Grove Venues.
These are the days we could only have amid a pandemic with sports that don’t generally overlap.
But while the gimmicky side of simply having all three sports in the same afternoon surely makes it interesting, each of the events has significance.
Start with the basketball game, which is Caledonia’s chance to probably do something very few people thought could be done: win a state championship with someone like Eli King watching the entire season.
The Warriors, of course, were going to be a powerhouse team with out without their future Division I talent. But winning the way they have and now showing the ability to beat top-tier teams with King still gimping around on an injured knee is nothing short of amazing.
Caledonia is loaded with talent and can get scoring from anywhere it seems to desire on the floor, but not many groups of players could simply sidestep such an injury and simply play on as loosely and successfully as this one has.
Saturday signifies much more than a baseball game for the La Crescent-Hokah baseball community.
It’s where the memory of former coach Rick Boyer will be celebrated again with the first game played on a field he’s roamed more than 1,000 times. The Lancers bring Byron to town as the first opponent the team has played without Boyer in decades, and it will be an emotional place to be.
The Central football team probably couldn’t have imagined a better start to its season, especially with what has become a rare victory over Holmen last week. The RiverHawks are celebrating their new nickname with successful football, and they host a Superior team that has played pretty well, too.
Herlitzke, a Central junior, has rushed for 375 yards and six touchdowns and passed for 327 yards and five touchdowns in his first two starts. The Spartans have allowed just two rushing touchdowns and a total of 146 yards per game in two wins.
