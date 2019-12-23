Commentary: Timberwolves have had to deal with constant lineup juggling

PORTLAND, Ore. — When Minnesota Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders inserted Shabazz Napier into the starting lineup Friday against Denver, he created the 11th different starting lineup in 27 games.

Some of that is Saunders playing matchups, but a big part is just who’s available.

Like any NBA team, the Wolves have had their share of injuries, both ones that have sidelined players for short and long lengths of time (Napier’s hamstring injury, Jake Layman’s sprained toe). Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington have been away following deaths in their families. Currently, the Wolves are dealing not only with Layman’s lingering injury, but also with center Karl-Anthony Towns’ sprained left knee, which has sidelined him for three games.

This Wolves group is not an established bunch. It is a roster full of players who are just getting to know each other off the court and getting to know each other’s games on it. Perhaps that’s one reason the Wolves are mired in a 10-game losing streak.