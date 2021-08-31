Commentary: Two thumbs up for fans making themselves heard

What DeChambeau thought will apparently remain inside his head. Already boycotting any media that won’t lead the cheerleading for him, the long hitter who seems to be talking all the time on the course stormed off without a word afterward about his playoff or the fans who boisterously followed him around the course.

The loss was a tough one, yes. So, apparently, was hearing one too many “Brooksie” chants referencing his silly feud with Brooks Koepka.

What that means for the Ryder Cup next month is anyone’s guess. The increasingly petulant DeChambeau is unpopular among his fellow players, meaning that captain Steve Stricker will have a hard time pairing him with anybody, much less Koepka.

But with the Ryder Cup comes media responsibilities that the PGA Tour seems unable — or unwilling — to enforce. Fans eager to cheer on the U.S. team will want to know what DeChambeau thinks about the golf course, the format and, yes, a possible pairing with Koepka.

For Mets fans it’s a little simpler. They just want to know what happened to their team.

The Mets have pretty much blown the season, going from first place to out of playoff contention in a miserable August that also irritated their new owner, who went on Twitter to question his team’s lack of hitting.