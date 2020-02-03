Dave Hyde: Patrick Mahomes rises from goat to hero in Kansas City's magical Super Bowl

"We still needed another one," Mahomes said, noting they trailed 20-17.

He got the ball back with five minutes left. That was more than enough. All he did was complete all five passes for 60 yards on that drive, including one in the flat to Damien Williams for the touchdown.

Somewhere, a torch was passed. Somewhere, Tom Brady surely was nodding in Hard Rock Stadium. Somewhere, too, every team that passed on Mahomes in the draft just three years ago had to wonder how they did.

Somewhere, too, Kansas City General Manager Brett Veach was celebrating his scouting of Mahomes that brought him to the Chiefs and made a run like this possible.

Three times Kansas City trailed by double-digits in the playoffs. That's the end of the line for most teams. It was a definition Mahomes' greatness and coach Andy Reid's ways to tap into it for Kansas City.

For so much of Sunday, the conclusion was going to be old-school football was back. Run the ball like San Francisco. Play solid defense. Win the big game like they did in the 1970s.