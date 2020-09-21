Dave Zweifel: Gun culture perpetuates violence

Donald Trump's failure to condemn the shooting of three protesters in Kenosha at the end of last month, while painting virtually everyone protesting police violence as thugs and terrorists, has dominated this country's dysfunctional politics the past several days and will continue to so during the weeks and months ahead.

But, once again lost in the war of words, the charges and counter-charges, is any discussion of how this nation's infatuation with guns continues to mask the root of what we've become.

Firearms are everywhere. There are more of them in the United States than there are people. They wind up in the hands of gangs, robbers and thieves. They have become the go-to choice for police, some of whom see a need to resort to firearms even when it makes absolutely no sense.

As we saw in Kenosha and other American cities, they have emboldened people to take matters into their own hands, brandishing their firearms as if on a military battlefield.