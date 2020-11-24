Deer Trails: Camps change amid COVID-19

Wayne Smith, a long-time resident of Lafayette County, wasn’t sure what to expect when the Wisconsin gun deer season opened this year.
Smith and some close friends typically hunt from an informal “camp” on private land adjoining the state wildlife area. The camp consists of several trailers, outside camp cooking and plenty of land to roam on. Some stay at camp and others drive each day. Other friends stop by to share stories of previous day’s hunts, and sometimes more ancient, too.
“There were more vehicles in the areas around the public land than usual,” Smith said. “But with COVID, a number of hunters came by themselves to avoid riding with someone else. But there are more folks hunting this year, just as there were participating in many of the other outdoors activities since late winter when the virus first appeared.”
Some hunters might have looked to public land because they weren’t going to a deer camp in the north.
That’s OK, that’s public land and that’s what it’s for, according to Smith. “Anything to get more people outdoors is a good thing.”
Being close to Illinois, some hunters drive north in search of public land.
The regulars in the Smith Camp did everything possible to remain separated, downwind, and being separated while traveling and sleeping.
`in the area, like the Cork Down Saloon on the edge of the State Park and wildlife area,” Smith believes.
When the Smith land is filled, squeeze comes to shove to find a spot for a young hunter for a day.
While some hunters come back later in the season, others leave after the opening weekend, but no one goes home empty or hungry.
“One hunter gave his deer to his friend who was heading home early and that favor may be returned the next year when someone brings back venison sticks,” Smith said. “That’s what deer hunting is about, camaraderie and friendships, sharing in the fun and the outdoors.”
Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is his seventh column. Reach out to him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!