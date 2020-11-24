Deer Trails: Data answers hunting questions

Five years ago, Dan Storm, Department of Natural Resources deer and elk scientist, took command of the Southwest Wisconsin CWD, Deer and Predator Study to investigate the relationship among deer, predators and diseases.
This project, measuring financially in the millions, was totally funded by the Pittman-Robertson Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration, not from general tax revenue or license fees.
Mounds of data are now being studied and planned for reviewed scientific journals, reports to various state agencies, and yes, for hunters, landowners, and deer watchers who need something with a practical slant.
From time to time hunters have questions about what deer do when weather changes, snow mounds up, hunting pressure scenarios, and many more.
Could some of those answers be extracted from the data amassed in the last five years? One data collecting system was from GPS collars on hundreds of deer and letting the computers follow the deer via signals from the units.
When the deer moved, the system mapped it. When the deer bedded down during really cold weather or abnormally warm November days, the system mapped the changes.
Sometimes everything comes together in an opening weekend, such as 2018, when weather, the end of the rut, and sighting snow fell.
In 2019, all heck broke loose. The season was later, the rut was over, there was no snow, and the buck kill dropped by about 10% from the previous year. Fingers were pointed in all directions, mostly in the wrong directions.
“We were fortunate that both these years were in the five-year span,” Storm said. “We can go back and get some answers and show what the deer were or were not doing and whether it was the does or the bucks or both.”
This year, for nearly a week, November temperatures were 20-30 degrees above normal. The deer “disappeared” during hunting times. What changed? The computer program can show some of what the deer did.
These were not main goals of the study, but if some portions are written form a hunter, landowner or even a truck driver’s point, and in language for common folks, it should make for good reading, enough so to keep someone awake part of the night (which might be what the bucks were doing during the warm spell, too).
“Everything we do has enough scientific rigor and interest to appear in scientific journals,” Storm said. “We also owe it to the public to package and deliver the data in a more digestible form for everybody. Reports can be dry, they are meant to be to present the data but there is also a place for more interactivity, with maps, and definitely not for a scientific journal.”
The study, mostly on private property, gave a new understanding and camaraderie among landowners, hunters, science folks and the DNR.
“We realized how much we needed the support of landowners on whose land we captured deer, coyotes, and bobcats,” Storm said. “Many of the 766 deer were netted on private land; without that connection the study would not have happened.”
Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is his eighth column. Reach out to him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!