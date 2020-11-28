Deer Trails: Ethical hunter award nominees sought

Hank Xiong recalls exactly how he felt when someone stole archery equipment out of a parked truck in the Oshkosh area.
Instead of being negative toward the person and the idea of losing a bow he worked hard to purchase, he held tight to the thought of how someone else might feel if they lost something speHunting cial to their quest to hunt.
Xiong hopes to do more hunting with gun and bow because his parents depend on Hank to get some venison into their freezer, too.
“The doe I shot on the first day is gone, and people want more,” he said.
The ethical hunter award Hank Xiong won is sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, with Vortex Optics, Inc., of Barneveld, Wis., as the corporate sponsor.
The public nominates ethical hunters who were engaged in some form of Wisconsin hunting. Deer hunting, with its camaraderie, is clearly the area where many nominations arise, but not all. Any season or hunting related activity may provide a possible nomination.
Hank’s ethical deed resulted from his finding archery equipment, including a bow, in a public parking lot. At that moment of recalling his own loss in quite a different way, he knew he must try to get the equipment back to the owner, which he did with considerable effort and time spent.
“The least I could do was try to get the bow back to its owner,”
Xiong said. “A lot of my coworkers commented, ‘you’re a better man than I may have been. But that’s a cool thing you did.’”
Xiong believes that in winning the award he can spread the word and hope it rubs off on other hunters.
That was the idea when the award was started in 1997, hunters helping others for the benefit of others. We always read about the very few bad guys; here’s a chance to learn about one of many good guys.
Generally the winner is an individual who does something ethical like finding the owner of a lost bow.
Once nominations have been sent to April Dombrowski, a DNR employee in Madison, a committee of four individuals makes a determination and announces the winner.
The cooperate sponsor hosts a presentation where the winner is gifted an item from their product line of scopes, range finders and binoculars.
For more information, contact any Wisconsin conservation warden or committee member. Nominations for the 2020 award should be sent by Jan. 31, 2021.
Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is the 11th and final column. Reach out to him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!