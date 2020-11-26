Deer Trails: Virtual schooling flexes schedule to hunt

Luke Herricks, 16, is no stranger to deer hunting, both with bows and guns. He was tagging along with his father at five, killed his first archery deer at ten, and is thinking about having outdoors activities in his career when he matures.
“I’m thinking about a life as a DNR warden or a nature biologist,” Luke said after his 2020 gun deer season got underway.
A junior in the Barneveld School District, Luke has been studying from home off and on since the fall semester began. Now the high school is completely virtual, with one day when students can converse with teachers with problems they’re having. Otherwise, as long as he gets his work done, meets teachers’ and parents’ requirements, he can climb a tree, scout deer or read about an animal who has become a large part of his life.
“Most definitely, virtual schooling is an advantage right now. Otherwise I’d be getting some hunting in before and after school and some weekends,” he said. “I bought my own 30-06 rifle with money I earned helping a friend’s father hang sheetrock in homes.”
But sheetrock work doesn’t match up with working in nature he decided.
Luke’s father, Chris, and his 12-year-old sister, Ella, also hunt deer. The family uses venison quite a bit, Luke said, processing the meat themselves, taking some all the way to sausage and jerky.
“We’ll use two or more deer in a year; my dad generally prepares it, but my mom supports us in what we do even though she doesn’t hunt,” he said. “Ella’s provided two deer so far from youth hunts.”
Luke did youth hunts, too, turkey and deer when he was getting started.
Luke will need the extra time this year because the three hunting members drew a blank opening weekend. So he has no tall tales to tell his friends at school, which would be on social media these days. He likes to relive his first archery deer, instead.
“I was young then (10) and became frustrated after a couple hours in a buddy stand with my dad,” he said. “I wanted to leave, and my dad started poking me and whispered, ‘There’s a deer coming.’ I remember shooting it. It ran a ways up a hill and dropped. I remember crying I was so excited about it.”
Luke thinks back to earlier days of wanting to know and learn about deer this whole time. “Deer give me an adrenaline rush,” he said.
Even hearing stories from current field wardens, who remind aspiring wardens that they often have to miss gun deer season or might get a day off duty if lucky, might have the same effect.
The wardens pull through by hunting other seasons and getting their adrenaline rushes by being with hunters who have taken deer or talking to them and see the excitement.
Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is his ninth column. Reach out to him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!