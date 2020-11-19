Deer Trails: Weather conditions help, hinder hunters

“After venturing into slightly below freezing conditions Saturday, temperatures in the south will warm to about 40 in the afternoon,” McLean said. “Then a chance of rain, maybe a few flurries Sunday.”

The weekdays before Thanksgiving could bring minor accumulations during the nighttime, but some light rain will likely wash that away, too.

Wind, which has been out in full force lately, has subsided with air movement around 10 mph Saturday and a touch more Sunday.

Beyond Thanksgiving seasonal, dry weather is likely through the closing weekend.

With little or no sighting snow, brown deer with a mostly brown background will necessitate extra caution.

Moisture of some kind helps to muffle a hunter’s footsteps, but also makes slope walking a bit more slippery and dangerous. What quiets hunters’ footsteps does the same for deer moving.

The safety colors, blaze orange and fluorescent pink, help.

Remember, too, that a cap, if worn, must be at least 50 percent safety colors.

Wisconsin’s deer are technically white-tailed deer, or whitetails, and hunters can use flagging tails and a front white neck collar as alerts.

Food sources have changed recently because most corn and beans have been cropped, and acorns are nearly non-existent. Alfalfa field edges, grassy fields and meadows will attract deer as dawn and dusk before returning to deeper, thicker bedding cover.

Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is the second column. Reach out to him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.

